Denver-based EverWest Real Estate Investors has completed its third metro Nashville industrial acquisition since the start of the pandemic with the $19.5 million purchase of a massive building in Smyrna.
Located at 2699 Highwood Blvd., the warehouse sits at the interchange of Interstate 24 and Sam Ridley Parkway and offers about 267,600 square feet. The tenant is Goggin Warehousing LLC, which sold the property under a sale-leaseback agreement and will continue to fully occupy the building, according to a release.
Max Smith and Zac Cypress with Colliers International Nashville brokered the transaction between EverWest and Hodges Investments (Tommy Hodges is owner and chairman of Goggin Warehousing), the release notes.
The acquisition brings EverWest’s Nashville industrial property portfolio to almost 550,000 square feet of building space.
“Nashville, and particularly the La Vergne–Smyrna corridor of I-24, is under tight industrial supply constraints, which has accelerated rent growth,” EverWest Director of Southeast Acquisitions Tyler Williams said in the release. “This asset allowed EverWest to acquire a well-maintained and highly functional industrial building with an interstate-fronting location, which is a timeless logistical advantage.”
EverWest has $3.6 billion in assets under management as of the second quarter. The firm’s clients invest through separately managed accounts and commingled funds. In addition to Denver, the company operates regional investment offices in the New York City, Charlotte, Los Angeles and San Francisco metro areas.
EverWest is a wholly owned subsidiary of Canada-based GWL Realty Advisors.
