An upscale senior living facility is planned for a West End corridor site with a third quarter 2024 completion eyed.

According to a release, Ryan Companies U.S. Inc., LCS and Harrison Street will joint venture on the project, to unfold on the site home to the empty West End Manor Apartments at 3414 and 3416 Park Drive.

Tags

My Nashville Post role has evolved since 2000 when I joined the now-defunct The City Paper. TCP became a Post sister publication in 2008 (when I began doing some Post work) and folded in 2013. I have been managing editor of the Post since late 2011.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.