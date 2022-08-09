An upscale senior living facility is planned for a West End corridor site with a third quarter 2024 completion eyed.
According to a release, Ryan Companies U.S. Inc., LCS and Harrison Street will joint venture on the project, to unfold on the site home to the empty West End Manor Apartments at 3414 and 3416 Park Drive.
The future five-story Clarendale West End will offer 172 living units consisting of independent, assisted and memory care living. Amenities and services will include restaurant, bistro and bar options; private dining for events; a theatre; continuing education programs; fitness equipment and group fitness classes; salon and spa; arts programs; a courtyard; transportation to shopping, dining, events and appointments; medical care; and a garage parking, the release.
The development team is not disclosing a price tag for Clarendale West End. However, Minneapolis-based Ryan created an LLC for the recent $9.3 million purchase of the property.
Located near Dose Coffee and Interstate 440, the four-building modernist apartment complex located on the site opened in 1966 and offered a collective 36 units. The apartment structures will soon be razed.
Ryan will serve as the developer and construction manager for the project, with sister business Ryan A+E Inc. as the architect of record. Milwaukee-based Direct Supply Aptura will be the interior designer. Upon completion, Des Moines, Iowa-based LCS (Life Care Services and founded in 1971) will manage daily operations.
“As the population ages in the Nashville market, we’re going to see senior housing demand continue to increase,” Brandon Raymond, Ryan director of real estate development, said in the release. “Clarendale West End will not only offer high-quality living options, but an ideal, amenity-rich location just minutes away from downtown Nashville and Vanderbilt University.”
The property sits next to the 3322 Building — an office tower that anchors the intersection of West End Avenue and Murphy Road — and offers an alternative address of 3367-3381 Fairmont Drive.
Ryan operates offices in 15 major U.S. cities (though not in Nashville) and is home to about 2,000 employees. The company owns two senior living properties in the general Nashville area (both undertaken with LCS and Harrison Street). Founded in 1938, Ryan has completed more than 60 senior living communities across the country and, of that portfolio figure, developed 41.
Of note, Ryan owns the W Minneapolis – The Foshay hotel. Housed in an art deco tower rising about 450 feet, the skyscraper was added to the National Register of Historic Places in 1978 and is considered one of the country’s most distinctive tall buildings.
In addition to having a Minneapolis presence, Ryan Companies owns large-scale buildings in Austin, Chicago, Jacksonville, Phoenix, San Antonio, Seattle and Tempe.
Headquartered in Chicago with offices in London, Toronto, San Francisco and Washington D.C., Harrison Street is home to more than 220 employees and has approximately $50 billion in assets under management.
