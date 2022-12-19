Days after selling for $7.3 million Midtown property eyed for a mixed-use development, a local couple has paid $6.9 million for a South Nashville industrial building located near the intersection of Thompson Lane and Nolensville Road.

Sara Darby Smith and Thomas Horrell now own the Woodbine property, located near Coleman Park at 2832A Logan St. and home to R&S Flooring and M&M Lighting Supply, according to a Davidson County Register of Deeds document.

2832

2832A Logan St.

Tags

My job with the Post has evolved since October 2000, when I began work with The City Paper. In 2008, both publications became aligned via former owner SouthComm Inc. I have served as Post managing editor since 2011.