Days after selling for $7.3 million Midtown property eyed for a mixed-use development, a local couple has paid $6.9 million for a South Nashville industrial building located near the intersection of Thompson Lane and Nolensville Road.
Sara Darby Smith and Thomas Horrell now own the Woodbine property, located near Coleman Park at 2832A Logan St. and home to R&S Flooring and M&M Lighting Supply, according to a Davidson County Register of Deeds document.
The sellers were Fred Horrell and Steve Horrell, relatives of Thomas Horrell. Steve Horrell serves as principal broker of Nashville-based real estate entity Horrell Company. He and Fred Horrell paid $1.5 million for the just-sold property in 2006, Metro records show.
The sale seemingly does not include a companion building with an address of 2842F Logan St. A Horrell Company-affiliated LLC owns that building, having paid $1,025,000 for it in 2011, according to Metro records.
M&M Lighting Supply, which has operated for more than 30 years as a commercial and industrial lighting supplier, moved to the 2832 Logan St. warehouse in March after its previous home at 1029 Third Ave. S. in Chestnut Hill sold in August 2021 (read here).
R&S Flooring, a family owned business that began operations in 1991, offers hardwood, laminate, vinyl, carpet and tile flooring.
