Nashville-based real estate investor Taylor Preston has paid $9.2 million for a Percy Priest Lake-area storage facility, according to a Davidson County Register of Deeds document.
Located at 3411 Percy Priest Drive, the facility sits on 8.5 acres. Its seller was Boat Rack LLC, a related entity of which acquired the seemingly then-raw land in 2012 for a sum Metro records do not list. The LLC seemingly is affiliated with the owner of the business, The Boat Rack, that operates from the site. Founded in 2013, that business markets to customers who use the nearby lake and its various marinas, boat launches and campgrounds.
Preston, founder of Natchez Group, has landed a $6.5 million loan from Studio Bank, the register of deeds document notes. Via an LLC, Preston owns the SoBro property home to self-storage facility Life Storage operates, at 825 Third Ave. S.
The Post was unable to determine either if brokers were involved in the deal or if Preston bought the business, too.
