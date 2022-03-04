Real estate titan Iconiq Capital has paid an undisclosed sum for SoBro mixed-use tower Sixth South, seemingly the San Francisco-based company’s first purchase in Nashville.
Relatedly, the 12-story building — located at 530 Sixth Ave. S. and with its residential units only recently having been available for lease — has been rebranded as Sentral SoBro. The building offers 296 apartments, some ground-level retail space and structured parking.
The seller was an LLC affiliated with Charleston, S.C.-based The Beach Co., which developed the site with the tower.
The Davidson County Register of Deeds has yet to record the transaction, and the Post has been unable to determine the purchase price. Iconiq officials could not be reached for comment.
Relatedly, Iconiq (stylized as “ICONIQ”) has landed a loan for $83 million from Morgan Hills Capital LLC, a Metro document notes. According to its website, Iconiq has approximately $83.5 billion in assets under management.
Iconiq has enlisted Denver-based Sentral to oversee management of the apartments. Since launching in July 2021, and in addition to Nashville and Denver, the company has established a presence in Atlanta, Austin, Chicago, Los Angeles, Miami and Seattle. The company offers both furnished and non-furnished for-rent residential product, including at Sentral SoBro (at which nightly, monthly, quarterly or multiple-year stays are offered).
For example, the furnished units include, and targeting residents who work from home, consoles that can double as a desk or dining table and nightstands with power plugs and built-in safes.
Sentral SoBro offers a fourth floor pool and deck with an outdoor kitchen and grills. Other amenities include a fitness center, a yoga and cycling studio, a clubroom lounge, and a dog washing and grooming area.
“With much of the country no longer tied to a specific location, cities that were previously unattainable for many are now an option,” Jon Slavet, Sentral CEO, said in a release. “Nashville is in a unique position where the city’s inventory cannot match the demands of the influx of new residents; with SoBro, we hope to help balance the scales by bringing the best of flexible living to the city.”
The Beach Co. closed on the $5.65 million acquisition of the property in early 2015 and, at the time, had targeted a groundbreaking by that calendar year’s end. Various factors stalled the start, which took place in early 2019.
