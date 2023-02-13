A Rutledge Hill property located near both Rolling Mill Hill and the Nashville Fire Department headquarters building has been placed on the market.

The two-parcel triangle-shaped property offers addresses of 93-95 Hermitage Ave. and features a billboard.

Tags

The evolution of my position with the Post dates to 2000, when I began work with The City Paper. In 2008, SouthComm Inc. bought the two publications, with TCP ceasing operations in 2013. In 2018, FW Publishing acquired the Post, for which I have served as managing editor since 2011.