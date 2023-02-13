A Rutledge Hill property located near both Rolling Mill Hill and the Nashville Fire Department headquarters building has been placed on the market.
The two-parcel triangle-shaped property offers addresses of 93-95 Hermitage Ave. and features a billboard.
According to Metro records, Donald Serkin and Mark Serkin own the property, along with some unidentified individuals. The owners paid $12,000 for the 0.4-acre parcel of raw land in 2000.
Donald Serkin seemingly works as an attorney, while Mark Serkin is a dentist. Both are locally based.
The owners have enlisted Rebecca White, an agent with EXP Commercial, to handle the marketing of the property.
The property is being offered as a 1031 Exchange, which involves a swap of one real estate investment property for another such that capital gains taxes can be deferred.
The listing follows the $2.25 million offering of a nearby Rutledge Hill commercial building once housing the recently sold Graffiti Indoor Advertising (read more here). Located on 0.21 acres near Metro’s Richard H. Fulton Campus, the modernist building opened in 1965 and offers an address of 48 Lindsley Ave.