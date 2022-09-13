(Editor's note: This article has been updated.)
The entity holding the lease of the RiverGate Mall building last home to Sears has offered that lease for transfer.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|1 Year Access
|$120.00
|for 365 days
|1 Day Access
|$10.00
|for 1 day
|2 Year Access
|$216.00
|for 730 days
|3 Year Access
|$288.00
|for 1095 days
(Editor's note: This article has been updated.)
The entity holding the lease of the RiverGate Mall building last home to Sears has offered that lease for transfer.
Located at 1000 Rivergate Parkway in Goodlettsville, the roughly 155,000-square-foot building opened in 1971 and is vacant, according to marketing materials.
Atlanta-based Hendon Properties owns the building, having seemingly paid $67 million for it and the other structures that comprise RiverGate Mall in 2013, Metro records show.
The Sears closed in 2019 after a 30-year run (read here) and, at the time, was one of 80 closings for Sears that included a department store in Jackson, Tennessee, CNBC reported.
Sears filed for bankruptcy in October 2018. At the time, it operated about 700 stores. The company previously had closed it Hickory Hollow Mall store in Antioch in 2011 (read here).
The two-story Sears building sits on 2.13 acres. RiverGate Mall began operations in 1971 and is anchored by a Dillard's and a JCPenney.
Hoffman Estate, Illinois-based Transformco holds the current leasehold interest in the former Sears building and has enlisted Nashville-based Baker Storey McDonald Properties to market the potential transfer of that interest.
My Nashville Post role has evolved since 2000 when I joined the now-defunct The City Paper. TCP became a Post sister publication in 2008 (when I began doing some Post work) and folded in 2013. I have been managing editor of the Post since late 2011.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In