Cypress Real Estate Advisors has announced the deadline for residents' departure from RiverChase Apartments, the site of a planned major redevelopment, has been extended to June 30. Previously, tenants were expected to be out of the East Nashville complex by the end of this month.
CREA and local nonprofit organizations are continuing to help families move into affordable homes, the company said. More than 100 residents have moved from RiverChase to new homes and 51 residents are awaiting relocation support, according to the company.
“While this has been a very difficult process, it is working,” CREA principal Victor Young said in a release. “We are taking great care to help all the residents who want our assistance to pursue options for new housing that is better than what’s available today at RiverChase, and to provide them with strong financial support to make the move. Our commitment is clear: Every resident at RiverChase is given the opportunity to work with our housing navigators, regardless of circumstance. And once those residents are integrated into the program, we will work tirelessly to help them find new housing.”
According to the firm, RiverChase Apartments' conditions are too poor for further renovation. CREA plans to redevelop the site with a 1,150-unit community that includes 220 affordable units. The real estate firm partnered with local affordable housing and community nonprofit organizations to create a resident relocation support program.
Negotiations between community group Stand Up Nashville and CREA about a community benefits agreement for the project are still ongoing.
“One of the significant challenges we have encountered is that the Nashville area has a lack of housing inventory and, as a result, increased cost,” Young said. “As the city grows, those conditions are worsening and by themselves make the case for why the RiverChase site and other large infill development should be built back with greater density and with a top priority for affordability. We have committed that almost one-fifth of our proposed project includes qualified affordable units.”
The RiverChase relocation program has been active since the fall of 2021, which includes a housing navigator initiative led by The Salvation Army and People's Alliance for Transit, Housing and Employment and a financial support package that provides up to $2,200 in moving assistance.
“The support program being conducted to help residents is a major undertaking that is unprecedented at this scale by a private developer in the Nashville community,” PATHE executive director Jackie Sims said. “We are having good success in helping residents move to much better housing options than currently exist at RiverChase and to provide them with a level of support service that will ensure that these are sustainable moves for the residents.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.