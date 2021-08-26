A North Davidson County warehouse used for produce distribution and located near the Cumberland River has sold for $3.5 million — more than 25 times the figure for which it previously changed ownership hands 26 years ago.
According to a Davidson County Register of Deeds document, the new owner of the property, located at 1333 Vashti St. in Cumberland Heights, is Fresh Co. Foods LLC. Established by Cordon Bleu chef Joel Simpler in 2009, Fresh Co. Foods seemingly operated its wholesale food items business from the building at the time of the sale, according to the company’s website.
The seller was Paul Fey, owner of Fey-Vor-Rite Produce Sales Inc. Fey bought the property in 1995 for $138,320, according to Metro records.
Fresh Co. Foods LLC landed a $3,349,000 loan from Mountain View, Arkansas-based Stone Bank.
The Post was unable to determine if brokers were involved in the transaction.
Not quite one mile south of the just-sold North Nashville property are unfolding multiple projects that will be part of River North, including a future campus for Oracle.
