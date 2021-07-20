Plans for the AEG component of Nashville Yards have been significantly altered, with the status of a previously proposed hotel tower unclear and three residential buildings with roughly 1,000 units in all now slated.
According to a release, construction on the entertainment district segment of Nashville Yards will be undertaken as a joint venture and is targeted to begin in early 2022. The release notes Southwest Value Partners (SWVP), the San Diego-based owner and developer of the 18-acre Nashville Yards site, and Los Angeles-based AEG (Anschutz Entertainment Group), will co-develop the site.
AEG Presents, the live-entertainment division of AEG, has entered into a long-term lease agreement with the joint venture to operate the concert venue component of the entertainment district.
The release notes, SWVP and AEG have “reimagined and expanded” the original vision for the entertainment district to include a 4,000-capacity live music venue; an upscale eight-screen cinema; food, beverage and shopping offerings; 275,000 square feet of Class A creative office space; and, as noted, three “highly amenitized” residential towers — with open spaces and plazas to relax.
Relatedly, SWVP has acquired the ownership stake previously held by MGM Resorts International. Terms of that deal were not disclosed in a release.
“Nashville is the perfect location to develop the next great entertainment district in one of the most important music and entertainment centers of our country,” Ted Tanner, AEG executive vice president of real estate, said in the release. “Thanks to the great insights, market knowledge, and development success provided by the Southwest Value Partners team, Nashville Yards will bring together the core urban elements that make the city so unique and create a true destination where Nashvillians and visitors can live, work, and play together.”
Cary Mack, managing partner of SWVP, said the ownership, design and construction teams “are focused and fully engaged to bring the concepts we have created to life.” The release does not include the number of floors of each of the three future residential buildings.
Previously, a 21-story, 315-room MGM Grand hotel had been planned for the site. The release does not note if a hotel component will be part of the reinvented plan.
AEG told the Post in October 2020 it had temporarily put on hold construction work due to COVID-19 considerations (read here). The stoppage came after work crews completed an extensive 10-month excavation on the 5.5-acre site entertainment district in mid-September.
The announcement of the joint venture follows a recent announcement that Pinnacle Financial Partners executives have signed a deal to move their downtown headquarters to a future 34-story tower at Nashville Yards (read here).
In addition to the entertainment district, Nashville Yards includes (or will include) the 591-room Grand Hyatt Nashville; the newly renovated Union Station Nashville Yards; Amazon Nashville’s two (one under construction) Class A office towers comprising more than 1 million square feet; the future 650,000-square-foot tower for Pinnacle and other office tenants; and a future 1.3-acre park.
