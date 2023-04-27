A 15-story residential building is being eyed for a Music Row site located near the BMI headquarters building and Tony Rose Park.
Austin-based development company Endeavor Real Estate Group owns the property on which the tower will rise, having paid $6.52 million for it in December 2021 (read here). The address is 7 Music Circle N. A building home to SAE Institute of Technology Nashville sits on the site and would have to be razed to accommodate the future residential building, according to a document submitted to the Metro Planning Department.
The document notes the residential tower will offer 258 units and stand about 180 feet at its tallest point. Nashville architecture and engineering firm Gresham Smith is listed on the document, which does not include a detailed color image.
A preliminary specific plan application has been submitted, the document notes.
Similarly, Endeavor in May 2022 paid $8.15 million (read here) for an adjacent building located at 1 Music Circle N. The four-story, 27,000-square-foot building most recently was home to the general council on financial administration of the United Methodist Church. According to the document, Endeavor will update the empty building for office space.
Endeavor developed the downtown site home to mixed-use building 1200 Broadway. The company is underway with phase two of Gulch Union, located on the northwest corner of the intersection of Demonbreun Street and 12th Avenue South (read here).
Endeavor Principal Geoffrey Palmer declined to comment, noting the effort regarding the planned Music Row project is in the preliminary stages.