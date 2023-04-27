A 15-story residential building is being eyed for a Music Row site located near the BMI headquarters building and Tony Rose Park.

Austin-based development company Endeavor Real Estate Group owns the property on which the tower will rise, having paid $6.52 million for it in December 2021 (read here). The address is 7 Music Circle N. A building home to SAE Institute of Technology Nashville sits on the site and would have to be razed to accommodate the future residential building, according to a document submitted to the Metro Planning Department.

