A Bordeaux-area property eyed for a residential project and located near numerous other development both underway and planned has sold for $3.3 million, according to a Davidson County Register of Deeds document.
The new owner of the front component of the two-parcel 14.5-acre property is Jason McCoy, owner of Lebanon-based McCoy Construction. The addresses are 1105 and 1107 W. Trinity Lane.
The seller was Nashville-based D&M Development LLC, which paid almost $1.15 million for the full property in October 2021, Metro records show. Of note, D&M retains the back portion of that property.
McCoy, the owner of McCoy Construction, said the plan is to construct two four-story condominium buildings, with about 107 residential units collectively, on the roughly three acres he now owns. He said he hopes to break ground by year’s end, with no rezoning needed. A rendering is forthcoming. Dunedin, Florida-based David Wallace & Associates is handling design.
McCoy also owns other properties located along the West Trinity Lane corridor and for which he is planning development.
No brokers were involved in the just-completed transaction.
Previously, D&M Development, a boutique company, had planned a residential project with 193 units. Jay Mikolinski, D&M owner, told the Post the company now will undertake 83 residential units — both singles and duplexes — on the back 12 acres of the overall site.
Of note, David Wallace & Associates also is designing those residences, Mikolinski said.
D&M also owns property on the south side of West Trinity Lane and on which it is finalizing a specific plan zoning for an additional 155 residences and a commercial building, a project to be called The New Cumberland. The company has created a road, Limestone Place, that will provide access to the development, for which a community swimming pool will be part.
The New Cumberland will sit at 1014B and 1018 West Trinity Lane, and on portions of properties located at 948B Youngs Lane, and 1014C and 1014D West Trinity Lane, about 700 feet west of Old Buena Vista Road. The site spans about 5.3 acres.
That D&M project will be undertaken on land located adjacent to the property on which Ed Ewing is eyeing a major mixed-use development (read here).
As noted, various projects have completed, are underway, are planned or have been announced and since scrapped for West Trinity Lane (read here).
