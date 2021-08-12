A three-building residential project that will be geared toward working artists is planned for a Madison-area site.
Tentatively to be called Skyline Ridge and to have 240 apartments, the project will be located one parcel to the east of Dickerson Pike and offers a placeholder address of 0 Skyline Ridge Drive (formerly Old Due West Avenue). TriStar Skyline Medical Center is nearby.
Nashville-based development company Holladay Ventures has the property under contract and will undertake the project. Founder and CEO Evan Holladay has enlisted local firms Hawkins Partners (landscape architecture), Barge Cauthen & Associates (civil engineering and site planning) and Sankofa Design Group as well as Studio A Architecture from Louisville to assist in the effort.
The goal, Holladay said, is to provide cost-effective for-rent housing geared toward creative professionals. He said Holladay Ventures is not ready to disclose the expected future per-foot rent rate. However, he noted it is expected to be “noticeably less” than the typical $2.50-per-foot minimum that newish apartment buildings downtown and Midtown command.
Holladay said the team is in the early stages of the effort and working on the “overall vision” of the project. The goal is to create a development that could possibly include a black box theater, an outdoor gathering space and events centered around artists.
Holladay said he is not ready to announce a tentative groundbreaking date.
The property sits within Metro Councilmember Nance VanReece’s District 8.
“This is an exciting and distinctive project that we’ve been able to work hand-in-hand on with Councilmember VanReece and the local community,” Holladay said. “After talking with Nancy, we saw a need for an affordably priced community for artists living and working in Madison. We will leave most of the existing hillside untouched and include a paved walking trail as well as primitive hiking trails through the many acres of woods.”
As such, Holladay and VanReece see an opportunity to work with the neighboring property owners to create a “cohesive community” that supplements Skyline Ridge Drive and the aforementioned TriStar Skyline Medical Center.
VanReece said Skyline Ridge can be “yet another manifestation of the smart growth of South Madison. These live/work homes and spaces for artists provided at affordable leases not only serve our creative class but the community that supports their work. There will be opportunities for everyone to buy, see and hear the art created by the residences."
The future site of Skyline Ridge sits adjacent to (and to the east of) a property at 3511 Dickerson Pike.
Unrelatedly, Holladay Ventures and Evergreen Real Estate are still planning a residential project to sit on a prominent East Nashville site near downtown. Read more about that here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.