Nashville-based development company ZMX Inc. is planning to soon break ground on a boutique residential project for East Nashville.
The project will include 21 condominiums in a three-story building and four townhomes. The condo building will rise at 1233 Lischey Ave., with the townhomes to offer an address of 1310-1314 Lischey Ave.
AESH Design is the architect for the townhomes with Nashville-based Pfeffer Torode Architecture designing the condo building.
Of note, the condominium units (studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom) will be a bit smaller than average. For example, the three-bedroom residences will offer only 1,200 square feet.
The townhomes will feature four bedrooms and three bathrooms, with each unit 1,600 square feet.
Via an LLC, ZMX paid $1.55 million for the two Cleveland Park properties in mid-2021, according to Metro records.
A stormwater grading permit has been applied for related to construction of the condo building, and Nashville-based Catalyst Design Group is participating in the project.
The effort to begin full-scale on-site work on the development comes as ZMX preps a third-quarter start on a mixed-used building eyed for East Nashville’s Main Street (read here).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.