A residential building is being eyed for an East Nashville property located adjacent to the Lincoln College of Technology campus.
According to a document filed with the Metro Planning Department, Fort Lauderdale, Florida-based Ortsac Capital Group seeks the building at 1003 Douglas Ave. A residential building serving Lincoln Tech sits on the site.
A Florida general partnership — details about which the Post was unable to determine — owns the 3.18-acre property, having paid $12 million for it in 2006, Metro records show.
The document notes the planned five-story building could offer 300 units (188 one-bedroom and 112 two-bedroom). A six-level parking garage could offer 420 spaces.
Niles Bolton Associates of Atlanta is the architect. Nashville-based Catalyst Design Group is serving as the land-planner and engineer.
Ortsac Capital Group officials could not be reached for comment.
Nashville-based Southern Land Company is planning to acquire and redevelop the Lincoln College of Technology, the main address of the property is 1524 Gallatin Ave. Read more here.
The property sits within Metro Councilmember Sean Parker’s District 5.
The evolution of my position with the Post dates to 2000, when I began work with The City Paper. In 2008, SouthComm Inc. bought the Post and TCP, with the latter ceasing operations in 2013. In 2018, FW Publishing acquired the Post, for which I have served as managing editor since 2011.