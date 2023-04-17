Full-scale work is underway on apartment building Aspire Midtown.

Cincinnati-based real estate company Al. Neyer is undertaking the development of the site with the 14-story, 277-unit tower, which will rise on a 1.14-acre site at 1801 Patterson St.

Aspire Midtown
The office building is seen in the center of this image.
