Full-scale work is underway on apartment building Aspire Midtown.
Cincinnati-based real estate company Al. Neyer is undertaking the development of the site with the 14-story, 277-unit tower, which will rise on a 1.14-acre site at 1801 Patterson St.
Related to the project, Al. Neyer has landed a permit to allow for excavation and the construction of footings, shear walls and elevator pits. The permit is valued at about $2.01 million.
Atlanta-based Niles Bolton is the architect for Aspire Midtown.
The Al. Neyer Nashville office, home to about 50 employees, is overseeing the project in partnership with Houston-based The Dinerstein Companies.
Concepts images have been created related to an office building Nashville’s SomeraRoad is planning for Wedgewood-Houston.
The company seeks to undertake the project at a five-parcel site with a main address of 475 Humphreys St., for which it paid in October 2022 $2.8 million and for property at 481 Humphreys St. Those two parcels sit adjacent to three properties for which SomeraRoad spent $2.25 million in December 2021.
The 475 Humphreys project is expected to include a four-story building offering retail space on the ground level and three floors of office space, a SomeraRoad spokesperson recently told the Post. SomeraRoad officials have told neighbors the company plans to relocate to the future structure from its Gulch property on which is unfolding Paseo South Gulch. The company previously operated its office in Wedgewood-Houston.
The office building would join a nearby mixed-use development proposed to offer residential, retail and hotel space. Martin & Merritt (a working name) will unfold at 515 Merritt Ave. (an adaptive reuse of an existing building and tentatively to be called The Mill) and at 1300 Martin St. The latter site will include new construction of hotel and residential buildings and will require the razing of various small, nondescript buildings.
Nashville’s Pfeffer Torode is the architect for the entire effort, with the team having recently met with Wedgewood-Houston neighbors to present details.
SomeraRoad paid a collective $11.5 million for the two sites in October 2020.
The properties are located within Metro Councilmember Colby Sledge’s District 17.
