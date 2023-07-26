Two South Nashville commercial buildings seemingly owned by the world’s largest real estate investment trust have been listed for sale for an undisclosed asking price, according to marketing materials.
The nondescript industrial-zoned structures, both constructed in the mid-1980s, are located on 1.10 acres at 2606 Eugenia Ave. and 2607 Winford Ave. in what some call Grandview Heights.
A partnership owns the properties, having paid $895,000 for the Winford Avenue building in early 2017 and having taken ownership for the Eugenia Avenue building, also in early 2017, via a quitclaim deed deal, Metro records show.
The partnership shares a local address with an LLC that lists the Denver office of San Francisco-based REIT ProLogis, Metro records note.
Founded in 1983 and home to more than 2,000 employees, ProLogis focuses on logistics real estate. It generated about $6 billion in revenues in 2022, according to Macrotrends.
At one time, former Metro Councilmember Charlie Tygard owned the properties. He and other investors paid $16,750 for the Eugenia Avenue building in 1986. Tygard and wife Judy operated an accounting business from the building for many years.
Dogs and Cats, a pet training services company, is one of the tenants in the Winford Avenue building. The Eugenia Avenue building is home to Cumberland Cabinets, among other tenants. Both buildings are fully leased.
The owners have enlisted Tee Patterson and Stephen Prather, first vice presidents with Nashville’s Charles Hawkins Co., to handle the marketing of the properties.
Permit issued for Dalton Agency space in Germantown
A plumbing permit has been issued related to the future Neuhoff District building space from which the local office of Atlanta-based communications firm Dalton Agency will operate.
The permit is valued at $17,320, with Nashville’s Merryman-Farr to handle the job. Dalton Agency will take 5,200 square feet, the permit notes.
The issuing of the permit comes as Dalton Agency recently announced it will become the first office tenant for New City Properties’ mixed-use Neuhoff District (read here). The communications agency currently operates its office in East Nashville.
Neuhoff District (residential, retail and office) will total more than 914,000 square feet of space once construction is completed. Incorporating new buildings and adaptively reused structures, the development sits on the Cumberland River on Adams Street (see here) and is being headed by Jim Irwin, New City Properties president. Irwin previously led the development of Ponce City Market, a 2.1-million-square foot former Sears, Roebuck & Co. distribution facility in Atlanta.
Atlanta company buys local home inspection peer
Nashville residential property inspection services company Nashville Home Inspection has sold to Atlanta-based Residential Inspector of America for an undisclosed sum.
According to a release, NHI was founded in 1999 by Joan Watkins and John Watkins.
Residential Inspector of America has completed more than 150,000 inspections since its founding in 1989. The company’s website notes it generated about $3.2 billion in revenue for real estate inspected during a recent 12-month period.
Austin-based LaunchPad Home Group is the parent of Residential Inspector of America.