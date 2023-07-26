Two South Nashville commercial buildings seemingly owned by the world’s largest real estate investment trust have been listed for sale for an undisclosed asking price, according to marketing materials.

The nondescript industrial-zoned structures, both constructed in the mid-1980s, are located on 1.10 acres at 2606 Eugenia Ave. and 2607 Winford Ave. in what some call Grandview Heights.

Winford

2607 Winford Ave.