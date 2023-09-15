Chicago-based Albion Residential will seek final site plan approval for a mixed-use development it is eyeing for Midtown.
According to a document submitted to the Metro Planning Department, Albion will go before the planning commission on Oct. 26 to seek the SP zoning.
This follow Albion’s having in July applied for a shell permit to allow construction of the first tower. That permit has not been issued, according to Metro records.
Albion paid $31 million for property in June.
As the Post reported when the transaction was finalized, Albion hopes to break ground on the high-rise — to offer 458 residential units and stand 29 floors and 340 feet — by year’s end.
The addresses of the five parcels on which will unfold Albion Music Row are 1503-1517 McGavock St. The 1.87-acre property is located at the southwest corner of the intersection of McGavock Street and 14th Avenue.
According to a release, the second high-rise slated for the site will offer 20 stories (about 250 feet) and 392 units.
Both buildings will be activated with ground-level retail and restaurant spaces and offer rooftop swimming pools and fitness centers. As a nod to Music Row, one of the buildings will feature a recording studio. Albion Music Row is expected to offer about one-half acre of public plaza and green space.
The corner parcel of the just-acquired property offers a building once home to the Beaman Motor Company Administration Building and recognized for a distinctive exterior sign. It will need to be razed for Albion Music Row.
The recently submitted document references 832 apartments collectively and 4,000 square feet of retail space.
Chicago-based Hartshorne Plunkard Architecture is designing the buildings, with Nashville-based companies Barge Cauthen & Associates serving as civil engineer and Hodgson Douglas as landscape architect. SDL is the structural engineer and I.C. Thomasson is the MEP engineer.
Downtown buildings slated for boutique hotel
The downtown building last home to Nashville Downtown Hostel is slated for a boutique hotel.
Nashville Business Journal reports Austin-based hospitality group Inn Cahoots, a group travel hotel and event space, is eyeing the business to operate at 101 Church St.
Inn Cahoots officials are requesting final site plan approval from the Metro Planning Commission, with an Oct. 12 meeting slated.
The plan would include adding a floor to the existing three-story building, which is about 125 years old, NBJ reports. Sports bar Riverfront Tavern years ago operated from the lower-level space of the building.
A document submitted to Metro references 19 guest rooms and a rooftop space. Nashville’s Root Architecture is handling design.
NBJ reports the Inn Cahoot’s Austin location opened in 2019 and offers condo-style suites, bars, a speakeasy and multiple event spaces.
Oman-Gibson Associates breaks ground on TOA facility
Nashville health care real estate firm Oman-Gibson Associates (OGA) has broken ground on an orthopedic office building complex for Tennessee Orthopaedic Alliance in Clarksville.
The future 27,750-square-foot medical office building will be located on a 6.81-acre site off I-24 Exit 11 at 1000 S. Gateway Blvd. and is a relocation of the physician group’s Clarksville offices, currently located at 141 Hillcrest Drive in Clarksville.
A release does not note the cost to undertake the project.
Work on the building is expected to be completed by late 2024.
In addition to physician office space, the facility will allow for orthopedic services, including urgent care, advanced imaging, physical therapy and sports performance (via an outdoor artificial turf area).
Brasfield & Gorrie is serving as general contractor, Earl Swensson Associates is the project’s architectural firm, and the civil engineer is Fulmer Lucas Engineering. The latter two are based locally.
“The Clarksville community is growing quickly, and TOA's new state-of-the-art facility, with enhanced clinic, physical therapy, imaging services, and specialized orthopedic urgent care, will meet that need,” Rob Simmons, TOA chief executive officer, said in the release.
“In addition to these enhanced services, we will also become a stronger resource for the community with our sports performance programming. For more than 90 years, TOA has been at the forefront of orthopedics. This facility demonstrates our commitment to support the communities we serve with a comprehensive approach to support active lifestyles.”
OGA has completed multiple developments for TOA, the most recent being a 55,000-square-foot orthopedic medical office building and ambulatory surgery center in Murfreesboro.
Currently, OGA has 225,000 square feet of medical real estate under development in the greater Nashville area and more than 500,000 square feet in current projects and deals in progress in other markets.
Bond Oman serves as OGA chief executive officer.