Atlanta-based Wood Partners has filed for a permit related to the five-story, 370-unit Alta Rochelle it is targeting an Edgehill

The company will undertake the development at 1020 Southside Court on the site of the building housing nonprofit Rochelle Center. The property sits about 2.5 blocks south of The Gulch on the southeast corner of the intersection of 12th Avenue South and South Street.

Alta Rochelle
