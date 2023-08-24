Atlanta-based Wood Partners has filed for a permit related to the five-story, 370-unit Alta Rochelle it is targeting an Edgehill
The company will undertake the development at 1020 Southside Court on the site of the building housing nonprofit Rochelle Center. The property sits about 2.5 blocks south of The Gulch on the southeast corner of the intersection of 12th Avenue South and South Street.
Wood Partners will need to acquire the 4.5-acre property from Rochelle Center. Metro records suggest the nonprofit, which provides services to adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities, has owned the property since 1974.
Wood Partners has declined to note when it will close on the purchase of the property, which sits within Metro Councilmember Colby Sledge’s District 17. Rochelle Center could not be reached for comment regarding the looming transaction.
The project has been planned for at least two years, with the Metro Planning Commission in October 2021 having approved a rezoning.
The local office of Raleigh-based Kimley-Horn and Associates is handling land-planning and engineering duties. Dynamik Design, based in Atlanta, will serve as architect, while Wood Partners sister business WP Builders Tennessee will be the general contractor.
The developer will offer a B-Cycle station and traffic calming elements.
Wood Partners is now underway with Alta City Side (read here) on Lebanon Pike east of downtown and has completed in Nashville Alta Union, Alta Riverwalk, Alta Foundry and Alta Farms at Cane Ridge. The four projects are located in The Nations, MetroCenter, Watkins Park and South Davidson County, respectively.
Concept approval sought for proposed Pie Town tower
The Philadelphia-based global real estate giant looking to develop a Pie Town site with a residential building will seek concept plan approval from the Metro Planning Department Downtown Code Design Review Committee on Sept. 7.
This comes as EQT Exeter recently submitted a multi-page document to the Metro Planning Department noting it plans a building to offer 385 units and 300 parking spaces, while standing 14 floors at 531-533 Lafayette St. The site sits next to the property home to Hermitage Design Center.
Via an LLC, EQT Exeter owns the downtown property, having paid $22.75 million for it in October 2022. The company lists the project on its website.
As the Post recently reported (see additional image here), architectural firm Sitio, also based in Philadelphia, is handling design duties. According to its website, Sitio has designed at least five buildings of eight floors or more.
The planned building will offer an exterior of metal panels, fiber cement, brick and glass, and will rise about 170 feet.
Nashville’s RaganSmith Associates is the civil engineer and land-planner.
Relatedly, the development team will go before the Metro Planning Commission on Sept. 28 for concept plan approval.
Hermitage Design Center, which offers lighting supplies and products, operates from a building located at 531 Lafayette, and 533 Lafayette accommodates houses Off The Wagon Tours. The site is located one parcel from the split of Lafayette and Sixth Avenue South.
The 2022 transaction seemingly represented EQT Exeter’s fourth in Music City since mid-2021. The company previously paid $9 million in April 2022 for a 3.66-acre property at 556 Metroplex Drive.
The EQT Exeter website lists eight Nashville properties, all industrial, and 12 others located in Middle Tennessee.
Though seemingly focusing on suburban industrial properties, EQT Exeter has undertaken urban high-rise building development in Philadelphia, according to the company website.
EQT Exeter, officials for which could not be reached for comment, oversees about $30 billion in equity capital for its institutional investors, according to the company website.
The company, created from the combination of EQT and Exeter Property Group in 2021, has offices in 45 U.S. and international locales, including Memphis, according to its website. It focuses on acquiring, developing, leasing and managing logistics/industrial, office, life science and multifamily properties and owns about 1,800 buildings.
Permit sought for SoBro hotel building project
The Minnesota-based real estate firm seeking to redevelop a SoBro site with a 13-story hotel building to offer micro rooms has now filed for a permit related to the project.
Mortenson Co. is seeking to do foundation work on the site, the permit notes.
As the Post recently reported, Mortenson is eyeing a 256-room Motto by Hilton, with the building to sit at 311 Third Ave. S.
The filing for the permit comes as the Metro Development and Housing Agency Design Review Committee recently approved a modified plan related to the hotel building. Nashville architectural firm ESa is handling design.
Motto hotels are billed as boutique products targeted young, budget-conscious travelers. The rooms are about half the size of an average Hilton hotel room, at about 165 square feet.
In early May, the Post reported the building is slated to rise on the site of a small structure last home to pizzeria and comedy venue Geno’s East. Previously having accommodated Italian restaurant Sole Mio, the one-story structure is sandwiched by the buildings offering Drury Plaza and Hyatt Place hotels.
Mortenson, which has a Nashville office, partnered with Pinnacle Construction to build Geodis Park and has developed about 40 U.S. sites with hotels.
Mortenson will need to acquire the property from an LLC affiliated with late restaurateur Giancarlo Agnoletti, who died at age 67 in 2019. Agnoletti, who oversaw Sole Mio, acquired the 0.23-acre property in August 2013 for $220,000. As the Post reported in April 2022, the property was offered for sale for $15 million.
