Ascend Real Estate Group has released an updated image related to its 16-story mixed-use structure to be called 19th & Church and under construction in Midtown.

In addition, the company has enlisted Austin Benedict, owner of Nashville’s Benedict Real Estate Company, to handle the marketing of the building’s 6,500 square feet of retail space.

