Ascend Real Estate Group has released an updated image related to its 16-story mixed-use structure to be called 19th & Church and under construction in Midtown.
In addition, the company has enlisted Austin Benedict, owner of Nashville’s Benedict Real Estate Company, to handle the marketing of the building’s 6,500 square feet of retail space.
The updates come as Ascend recently landed two permits related to the continued construction of 19th & Church (read here), which is slated to open in late 2024.
Ascend and Nashville-based architect Smith Gee Studio have designed the future building to offer 383 units (and up to 570 residents). In addition, the tower will offer a coffee bar, fitness center, yoga studio and entertainment room.
The local office of Raleigh-based land-planning and engineering company Kimley-Horn and the local office of Mississippi-based Yates Construction are participating in the effort. Lincoln Property Co., which is based in Dallas but offers a presence in Nashville, will manage 19th & Church.
“The retail space will face the signalized intersection of 19th Avenue and Church Street,” Benedict said. “The developer is making design considerations to allow for multiple retail tenants or we can let one tenant take the entire 6,500-square-foot space.”
Ascend paid a collective $13.75 million for the then-multi-parcel Midtown site on which the tower is rising.
Ascend is teaming with equity partner Wanxiang America Real Estate Group, with the team previously having secured $133.6 million in financing from New York City’s Square Mile Capital, according to a release. JLL Capital Markets represented the owners in that effort.
According to its website, Ascend has undertaken the development of about eight urban Chicago sites with buildings of six stories tall or taller. The tallest rises about 52 floors.
Aloft opens near Nashville International Airport
Aloft Hotels has opened Aloft BNA at 608 McGavock Pike south of Donelson and north of Nashville International Airport.
According to a release, the Marriott branded hotel offers 103 guestrooms, a Re:mix lounge, a Re:fuel café and a WXYZ bar.
Al Patel owns the hotel, with Horizon Hospitality Management overseeing its management.
“Nashville is for the movers and shakers,” Tracy Rice, Aloft BNA general manager, said in the release. “Between our collaborative coworking space, state-of-the-art tech, family and pet-friendly programs and large bar and lounge area, everyone can find their place at Aloft.”
Aloft BNA utilizes Mobile Key, billed as the hotel industry’s first keyless entry system. Marriott Bonvoy members can use the app on their smartphone or Apple watch as their room key wherever available.
The Nashville area also offers an Aloft hotel on West End Avenue in Midtown and in Franklin.
Marriott introduced the Aloft concept in 2005 and recently reported it has 233 of the hotels in Asia, Canada, Europe and the United States.