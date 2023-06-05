An effort to construct a mixed-use tower at the Midtown site long home to a U.S. Bank branch seemingly is progressing.
Chicago-based LG Development Group is now seeking a stormwater grading permit, according to a Metro document. The local office of Raleigh-based Kimley-Horn (land planning and engineering) is assisting, the permit notes.
As the Post reported in March 2022, and according to a document submitted to Metro, the high-rise will stand 20 floors and include 396 apartments and 5,900 square feet of retail, with structured parking positioned primarily above grade.
The address is 1711 Broadway, with an alternative address of 1740 Division St. Mixed-use tower SkyHouse Nashville sits adjacent to the site.
LG Development Group has yet to acquire the 1.28-acre site from an entity affiliated with U.S. Bank that paid $350,000 for the property in 2003, Metro records show. An LG spokesperson in early April emailed the Post that the company had no updates to share.
The Metro Planning Commission in May 2022 unanimously approved a request to rezone the property to specific plan so as to allow for the development.
Images included in a document submitted to Metro in 2022 show a U.S. Bank branch facing Broadway. The site is distinctive in that it can be easily accessed via both Broadway and Division Street. The U.S. Bank at the site remains open.
At 245 feet, the future tower would be one of Midtown’s 20 tallest if standing today. The building has been designed to offer 272 one-bedroom units, 119 two-bedroom residences and five three-bedroom units, the document submitted to Metro notes.
LG has enlisted the Chicago office of Philadelphia-based Norr Design Inc. for architectural work and the local office of Raleigh-based Kimley-Horn & Associates for land planning and engineering work.
Previously, LG Development sought to redevelop a Gulch site, with an address of 909 Division St., with a 16-story building to offer office, residential and parking components. LG sold that site for $36 million in December 2021 after having paid $25 million for it in December 2019 (read here).
The property sits within Metro Councilmember Freddie O’Connell’s District 19.
MDHA OK sought for planned two-tower Midtown project
Chicago-based Albion Residential is set to seek approval from Metro for its two-tower residential project planned for a Midtown site.
The company and its team will go before the Metro Development and Housing Agency Design Review Committee on Tuesday. A previous meeting slated for March 21 saw the vote deferred.
As the Post reported in November 2022, Albion Residential is eyeing a spring acquisition of the land on which will unfold Albion Music Row. The development will be undertaken on five lots located at the southwest corner of the intersection of McGavock Street and 14th Avenue. The property is located within MDHA’s Arts Center Redevelopment District and, as such, DRC approval is needed.
One tower will offer 452 residential units and stand 29 floors and about 320 feet (previously it had been considered for 340 feet), while the second high-rise will offer 20 stories and 220 feet (down from a considered 250 feet) and 380 units. Both buildings will be activated with a public plaza, ground-level retail and restaurant spaces. As a nod to Music Row, one of the buildings is expected to feature a recording studio.
The addresses of the five parcels are 1503-1517 McGavock St. The corner parcel offers a building once home to the Beaman Motor Company Administration Building and recognized for a distinctive exterior sign.
Albion will acquire the property from Lee Beaman and is not disclosing either the cost to purchase or an estimated price tag for the project.
Chicago-based Hartshorne Plunkard Architecture is designing the buildings, with Nashville-based companies Barge Cauthen & Associates serving as civil engineer and Hodgson Douglas as landscape architect. Albion and its team will pursue a LEED Silver designation.
The property sits within Metro Councilmember Freddie O’Connell’s District 19.
