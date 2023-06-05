Screen Shot 2023-06-05 at 10.20.48 AM.png

1711 Broadway

 Courtesy of LG Development, Norr

An effort to construct a mixed-use tower at the Midtown site long home to a U.S. Bank branch seemingly is progressing.

Chicago-based LG Development Group is now seeking a stormwater grading permit, according to a Metro document. The local office of Raleigh-based Kimley-Horn (land planning and engineering) is assisting, the permit notes.

Screen Shot 2023-06-05 at 10.21.15 AM.png

Albion Music Row

Tags

My position with the Post has evolved since 2000, when I began work with The City Paper. In 2008, SouthComm Inc. bought the Post and The City Paper, after which I worked with both publications. The City Paper ceased operations in 2013, two years after I was named Post managing editor. In 2018, FW Publishing acquired the Post.