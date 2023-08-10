A Midtown building last used as commercial space has been updated to a short-term rental space that can accommodate a party of up to 16 guests and offering a back-yard pickleball court — for a nightly rate of $2,134.
FlyghtHouse operates from a two-story brick building — designed in a traditional style and having been given an exterior color scheme of fire-engine red and maroon — located at 1705 Division St. and previously having housed Tarkington & Harwell Realtors.
A website notes FlyghtHouse offers four bedrooms, 13 beds and seven bathrooms. In addition, the property features a 1950s Brunswick pool table, an outdoor fitness space and an indoor/outdoor bar. The pickleball court is being billed as a first in the local short-term rental market and in an urban setting.
The owners of the property include local entrepreneur and real estate investor Adam Will, Eric Thornton (a Dickson lawyer), Brent Butler, Chase Thornton, Hayley Thornton and Marcus Clines. The latter two individuals oversee the concierge services and management of FlyghtHouse.
If 16 guests stayed at FlyghtHouse for $2,134 per night, the rate is the equivalent of about $133 per individual. Reservations are now being taken.
Adjacent to the property is the building accommodating cancer awareness nonprofit Gilda’s Club of Middle Tennessee.
New image released for mixed-use Berry Hill building
An updated rendering has been released for mixed-use building The Berry, now under construction in Berry Hill.
As the Post recently reported, the future five-floor building will sit at 2526 Eighth Ave. S. on the site last home, in part, to Athens Family Restaurant.
The Berry will offer 6,500 square feet of retail space, 60 residential units (Airbnb and short-term rental studios, one- and two-bedrooms) and 118 parking spaces.
The Greek cuisine-focused Athens closed in 2021 after a 16-year run, with its former building having been demolished. It now operates on Belmont Boulevard near Belmont University.
The 0.79-acre Melrose-area property being developed also includes a parcel (last addressed at 2528 Eighth Ave. S.) previously home to a small retail building (formerly a motel) that was razed to accommodate the project.
A general partnership is developing the site with The Berry via a $14.3 million loan from Pinnacle Bank.
The project will carry a price tag of about $20 million (including land), said Bill Hostettler, who is affiliated with HNP and the partnership. Retail space will anchor the main level, with parking located on floor two and the residential units on levels three, four and five.
Hostettler said one of the investors in the project is John Howard, who has ownership in downtown's Woolworth Theatre building and Banner Building (now called Banner Lofts).
MJM Architects is handling design of the roughly 60,000-square-foot The Berry. Snyder Engineering is the civil engineer, with Conrad Construction as the general contractor. Each is locally based.