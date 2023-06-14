Rise main.png

800 Main St.

 Courtesy of Rise Investors

The Metro Planning Commission has approved a rezoning for a proposed mixed-use $210 million two-phased project eyed for the city’s east side.

Rise art.png

800 Main St.

The vote, taken last week, was 5-0-1, with Metro Council approval now needed.  

Bailey

Bailey Robinson and John Clayton
48 Lindsley.png

48 Lindsley Ave.

Tags

My position with the Post has evolved since 2000, when I began work with The City Paper. In 2008, SouthComm Inc. bought the Post and The City Paper, after which I worked with both publications. The City Paper ceased operations in 2013, two years after I was named Post managing editor. In 2018, FW Publishing acquired the Post.