The Metro Planning Commission has approved a rezoning for a proposed mixed-use $210 million two-phased project eyed for the city’s east side.
The vote, taken last week, was 5-0-1, with Metro Council approval now needed.
As the Post reported in early April, the project would unfold on a 3.7-acre site at 800 Main St., home to retail building Eastside Station and owned via an LLC by Adam Leibowitz and Andy Neuman, co-founders of Double A Development.
Rise Investors is seeking for the site 379 apartments, 45,000 square feet of office space, 40,000 square feet of retail space, 316 parking spaces and one acre of outdoor/green space.
The Metro Development and Housing Agency Design Review Committee on April 18 approved the concept plan for the project. The site sits within MDHA’s Five Points Redevelopment District and, as such, required DRC approval.
Uday Sehgal, Rise Investors’ managing partner, said in April the plan is to break ground in early 2024, pending all Metro approvals. The company has enlisted Paris-based AW2 to design the buildings, with the global architectural firm having designed buildings in multiple countries located in Europe, Asia and the Middle East, the business publication notes.
The site’s existing three-story building — once home to a Bank of America data processing offices and to be demolished to accommodate the future project — accommodates East Nashville Self Storage, Yeast Nashville, Nashville Sweets, Encircle Acupuncture, Dance East and East Nashville Family Medicine, among other businesses.
Double A Development LLC acquired the property in 2008 for $3 million, Metro records show. A source said Rise Investors is expected to purchase the property this summer.
The east side property sits within Metro Councilmember Brett Withers’ District 6. Withers favors the project, noting he has fielded multiple inquiries about the 800 Main property, “and this proposal is by far the most exciting vision yet.”
Read more here.
Engel & Völkers offers commercial, development services
The Nashville office of Engel & Völkers is now offering commercial and development services to bolster its residential work, and has added Bailey Robinson as part of that effort.
According to a release, Robinson will serve as director of development services, providing planning, design, marketing and sales of new luxury residential developments.
Robinson was previously with Centurion Real Estate Partners/Extell Development in New York as sponsor rep and closing coordinator. Among the projects he worked on was NYC’s 1,005-foot-tall one57, one of the world’s tallest residential buildings and with a penthouse that sold for $100 million.
A 2003 graduate of Belmont University with a degree in Business Administration, Robinson is LEED certified and holds a certificate in construction project management from New York University. Robinson has closed contracts with a collective value of more than $1 billion.
Robinson serves on the board of directors of the Robinson Family Foundation.
“With his knowledge as a Nashville native and his experience working in the New York market, we are excited to add commercial/development service with Bailey’s expertise and track record of success,” John Clayton, president of Engel & Völkers Nashville, said in the release.
Engel & Völkers is based in Hamburg, Germany.
Downtown commercial building involved in charter deal
A downtown commercial building once housing the recently sold Graffiti Indoor Advertising and previously offered for sale for $2.25 million may have found either a buyer or user.
Located on 0.21 acres in Rutledge Hill and near Metro’s Richard H. Fulton Campus, the modernist building opened in 1965 and offers an address of 48 Lindsley Ave.
Nashville’s Kline Swinney Associates has created a charter related to the property, according to a Metro document. Officials with KSA, which operates its office nearby at 22 Middleton St., declined to comment.
As the Post reported in January, Hugh Jolly owns the property via Jolly Management Inc., having paid $140,000 for it in 1999, Metro records show.
Advertising agency Social Indoor operates from the office building, with the owner of that company having acquired Graffiti Indoor Advertising in mid-2022 for an undisclosed sum.
Read more here.