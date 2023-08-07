Main.png

311 Third Ave. S.

The Metro Development and Housing Agency Design Review Committee will vote on Aug. 15 on a modified plan related to a hotel building slated for SoBro.

As the Post reported in early May, the 13-story building is slated to rise on the site of a building last home to pizzeria and comedy venue Geno’s East. Previously having accommodated Italian restaurant Sole Mio, the one-story structure offers an address of 311 Third Ave. S. and is sandwiched by the buildings offering Drury Plaza and Hyatt Place hotels.

311 from Almond.png

311 Third Ave. S. as seen from Almond Street
