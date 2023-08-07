The Metro Development and Housing Agency Design Review Committee will vote on Aug. 15 on a modified plan related to a hotel building slated for SoBro.
As the Post reported in early May, the 13-story building is slated to rise on the site of a building last home to pizzeria and comedy venue Geno’s East. Previously having accommodated Italian restaurant Sole Mio, the one-story structure offers an address of 311 Third Ave. S. and is sandwiched by the buildings offering Drury Plaza and Hyatt Place hotels.
Later in May, the MDHA DRC approved most elements of the concept plan for the project. Now, the development team — the property seemingly is under contract, and the Post has been unable to determine the prospective buyer and developer — has made five design modifications that will required another DRC approval.
Nashville architectural firm ESa is handling design, with the modifications related to building stepback, sidewalks, glazing and floor heights in relation to the adjacent Hyatt Place hotel building.
An updated document — which includes new images — shows a distinctive one-way vehicular drive-thru (entering via Third and exiting on Almond Street with a valet drop-off halfway between the two streets and within the building) is still set to be located between the future building and the Hyatt Place structure. In addition, the document notes the exterior will offer primarily glass and fiber cement panels.
The tower as now designed will stand about 145 feet, with the previous iteration of the building to have offered about 130 feet.
The property sits within MDHA Rutledge Hill Redevelopment District and, as such, DRC approval is needed.
The owner of the property is an LLC affiliated with late restaurateur Giancarlo Agnoletti, who died at age 67 in 2019. Agnoletti, who oversaw Sole Mio, acquired the 0.23-acre property in August 2013 for $220,000. As the Post reported in April 2022, the property was offered for sale for $15 million.
That offering is the equivalent of about $1,497 per foot and $65 million per acre — two relatively high marks related to those figures of downtown property sales in 2022.
A One Hundred Oaks-area building housing one of the better-recognized dental practices operating in the city has been offered for sale for $3.5 million.
Located at 2908 Sidco Drive near Berry Hill and sitting on a 0.69-acre site, the one-story modernist building accommodates Castle Dental and Orthodontics.
Based in Atwater, Calif., the dental chain operates approximately 14 locations in Tennessee, with most in Middle Tennessee and a presence in Chattanooga and Knoxville.
Byron Bush owns the property via an LLC, having originally paid $350,000 for it in 2004, according to Metro records. Bush — a retired dentist who had operated Promise Dental from the building before selling the practice about two years ago to Castle Dental — later sold the property, then repurchased it in 2009 for $475,000.
Opened in 2012, the Class A medical office building offers about 6,220 square feet, marketing materials note.
Bush has enlisted J.P. Lowe and Paul Myers — first vice president and senior vice president, respectively, of Nashville's Charles Hawkins Co. — to handle the marketing of the property.
“This is an outstanding opportunity for a user or investor to acquire a medical, office or retail site in the heart of 100 Oaks and Berry Hill — a highly sought after but historically supply constrained submarket of Nashville,” Lowe emailed the Post.
Local groups sells downtown Chattanooga building
A local real estate development and investment group has sold a downtown Chattanooga building for $4.5 million about 2.5 years after it paid $1.8 million.
Tyler Cauble of Hamilton Development and real estate investors Jess Reed, Bruce Petersen and Ryan Stackhouse were the sellers.
Cauble said the new owner of Newell Tower is an entity affiliated with Chattanooga construction firm Southern Spear.
Cauble and the investors represented themselves in the transaction.
Cauble and his group acquired Newell Tower in downtown Chattanooga for $1.8 million in February 2021 and planned to convert the building’s spaces into micro apartments.
“We received a soft offer about a year later and decided to move forward on the sale," he said.
The 41,000-square-foot nine-story office building (there is also a second three-story structure that is used as an annex) is located in Chattanooga's Innovation District and was originally called Park Hotel. Constructed in 1915, Newell Tower sits at 111 E. Seventh St.
Hamilton County bought and renovated the building in the late 1980s before selling it for about $1.5 million in 2020.