A Marriott Autograph Collection hotel is planned for SoBro — with the future hospitality business to join the Union Station Nashville Yards as an Autograph Collection property.

Merrillville, Ind.-based hotel development company White Lodging Services will undertake the 750-room high-end hotel building on a 0.61-acre property, with an address of 127 Eighth Ave. S. To rise 35 floors and 450 feet, the tower would rank among Nashville’s 10 tallest buildings if standing today.

The Congress Inn circa 1950s