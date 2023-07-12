A Marriott Autograph Collection hotel is planned for SoBro — with the future hospitality business to join the Union Station Nashville Yards as an Autograph Collection property.
Merrillville, Ind.-based hotel development company White Lodging Services will undertake the 750-room high-end hotel building on a 0.61-acre property, with an address of 127 Eighth Ave. S. To rise 35 floors and 450 feet, the tower would rank among Nashville’s 10 tallest buildings if standing today.
In September 2022, White Lodging Services landed from the Metro Planning Department Downtown Code Design Review Committee approval of a modification of the downtown code related to the site and six floors of needed bonus height.
Now the company is seeking Metro Planning Department administrative staff approval of various future encroachments (including those related to canopies, NES equipment and underground parking), according to a document that references “Autograph Collection Hotel Nashville.”
White Lodging owns the property — a surface parking lot located near multiple hotels — via Auto Nashville Hotel LLC, having paid $35 million for it in May 2022. The company has undertaken multiple hotels for Marriott.
According to the Marriott Autograph Collection website, there are approximately 290 independently owned hotels that are part of the collection (a moniker that is intended to highlight a group of hotels and not a brand per se). Many of the four- and five-star hotels operate from historic and/or distinctive buildings, including a 15-room boutique hunting lodge in Colorado and the 3,400-room Atlantis Resort on Paradise Island, The Bahamas, canadianlodgingnews.com reports.
North America is home to 149 Marriott Autograph Collection hotels. Only a handful of U.S. cities offer two or more hotels that are part of the Autograph Collection (which is categorized in Marriott’s “premium” listing of hotels and is not the same as the Marriott AC brand, the hotels for which fall under the company’s “select” category that is a notch below the premium group).
Mike Banas, White Lodging director of communications and corporate affairs, said the company expects to announce a specific hotel brand by 2023’s end. He declined further comment.
As noted, the Union Station Nashville Yards hotel is part of the Marriott Autograph Collection and is owned by an entity related to Southwest Value Partners (the master developer of Nashville Yards).
As to the height of the future building, and for comparison, the city’s existing tallest hotels stand no more than 400 feet. The Four Seasons, which offers both a hotel and residences (and also is located in SoBro), rises about 540 feet. Similarly, Midtown’s Conrad Hotel and Residences building at Broadwest stands about 405 feet.
White Lodging, which developed the Third Avenue South site of Hyatt Place hotel (also in SoBro), landed the bonus height by designing the tower with below-grade parking and with the goal of garnering silver LEED certification from the U.S. Green Building Council.
According to the recently submitted document, the architects are HKS and Abeyta Tibbs, both based in Dallas. The local office of Raleigh-based Kimley Horn Associates is the civil engineer and land-planner.
The previously released document notes the tower will offer a 3,300-square-foot ground-level restaurant and 250 parking spaces, with the skyscraper’s exterior to feature a combination of primarily glass and metal panels.
A JW Marriott, owned by Florida-based Turnberry Associates, sits at the southwest corner of the Eighth Avenue and Demonbreun Street intersection.
White Lodging also owns the Marriott Nashville Hotel building at 2555 West End Ave., with the company having a land lease with Vanderbilt University. The company announced in 2022 it would no longer undertake the development of hotel properties in suburban locales and will instead focus on urban projects. In addition to Nashville, core markets include Indianapolis, Austin, Louisville, Chicago, Denver, San Antonio and Charlotte.
White Lodging Services is not related to White/Peterman Properties Inc., also headquartered near Merrillville, Ind. The latter teamed with Atlanta-based Five Star Realty Partners to develop a nearby 1.3-acre site, across Eighth Avenue South from the White Lodging property, with an Embassy Suites and a 1 Hotel.
Permit issued related to Dickerson motel project
An investor group led by Nashville-based Tyler Cauble seemingly is ready to move forward to reinvent the Dickerson Pike property home last home to The Congress Inn.
Cauble, founder of The Cauble Group and Hamilton Development, will team with Red Rover Hospitality to update the buildings as a boutique hotel called Salt Ranch. As the Post reported in August 2021, a summer 2022 opening had been slated (read here).
According to a release at the time, the service business will be billed as East Nashville's only mid-luxury boutique hotel.
Located at 2914 Dickerson Pike, the former Congress Inn’s buildings offered 52 rooms, with the site having once featured a swimming pool and a restaurant. The Congress Inn closed in mid-2021.
The owners, who paid $3 million for the Dickerson Pike property, have landed a permit valued at $1.18 million that will allow them to undertake the project. Cauble could not be reached for comment.
The main building — which housed Maple Manor and Restaurant and is wrapped by the modernist buildings that offered the motel rooms — is believed to have housed injured and dying soldiers during the Civil War.
Maple Manor and Restaurant reached its peak popularity in the 1950s and 1960s (as seen above), as classic-era country music stars patronized the business, a previous release noted.
Nashville-based Pfeffer Torode Architecture is handling design work.
Read more here.