A shell permit has been issued related to Miami-based Property Markets Group’s Society Nashville, a 16-story mixed-use building to rise in The Gulch.
The permit is valued at about $43.37 million.
This follows a permit, valued at $2.89 million, that was issued in October to allow for foundation work.
Nashville’s Yates is the construction manager.
PMG in November 2021 paid $22 million for the 1.44-acre property — a figure that flirted with Nashville’s per-acre record related to land deals. The address of the former surface parking lot is 915 Division St.
PMG, which has undertaken high-profile projects in Miami and New York City, is developing the site with a building to offer 471 units. The company co-developed a New York site with an 84-story, 1,430-foot skyscraper called 111 West 57th Street, a structure that ranks as the world’s 27th tallest.
Work on Society Nashville is expected to be completed in early 2024. Orlando-based Baker Barrios Architects will serve as architect, with the company operating an office in Terrazzo. PMG is undertaking the effort with equity partners New Valley and New York-based RMWC.
Society Nashville will stand almost 200 feet tall and offer a 463-space structured parking garage and a roughly 7,500-square-foot restaurant space. The building will offer an exterior of primarily metal, tile panels, stucco and glass.
This is PMG’s first urban Nashville project; however, the company has done work in Franklin. Other cities with the Society brand include Denver, Atlanta, Brooklyn, Orlando, Fort Lauderdale and Miami.
On a site to the immediate east and home to A+ Storage, Chicago-based real estate investment, development and construction company LG is planning a 16-story mixed-use high-rise with office space, 342 residential units and a parking garage.
Founded in 1991 and co-based in New York, PMG offers a portfolio with "several billion" in assets, the release notes, and buildings with a collective more than 16 million square feet.
Plans for Pie Tower project progress
Plans for a Pie Town mixed-use tower are progressing, as the development team behind the project has filed for a water and sewer capacity permit.
The effort comes about four weeks after the Metro Planning Commission approved a specific plan rezoning request related to the 32-floor high-rise (VeLa Pie Town is the working moniker but no name has been finalized).
The building will rise at 601 Lafayette St. and offer 411 apartment units, 373 parking garage spaces and 5,715 square feet of ground-level retail. The 1.06-acre property is located near City Winery, the Nashville Union Rescue Mission and Holy Trinity Church, among other area landmarks.
An LLC affiliated with Stamford, Conn.-based development company Post Road Group paid $19 million for the property in May 2022. Post Road Group will have Kansas City-based VeLa Development, with which it is associated, develop the site.
