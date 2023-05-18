An image has been released related to a mixed-use building Nashville-based development company Oldacre McDonald plan for MetroCenter.
As the Post recently reported, the future five-story building will combine residential and retail space and offer an address of 407 Great Circle Road. The building, to be called Mainstead MetroCenter, will offer 365 apartments and about 9,000 square feet of restaurant and retail space.
An August groundbreaking is eyed.
Phase II of Mainstead MetroCenter is expected to offer another 300 apartments and about 12,000 square feet of retail space, according to Eric Flynn, who is affiliated with Oldacre McDonald.
The 15-acre property is owned by a limited partnership that shares an address with Nashville-based alcoholic beverage distributor Lipman Brothers, Metro records show. Lipman once operated from the building and now is located at 2815 Brick Church Pike.
The property is located across Great Circle Road from apartment complex Knox at MetroCenter and across Athens Way from Soundwater Apartments.
Berry Hill building home to tuxedo shop sells for $1.3M
A Berry Hill building housing a tuxedo shop and located across the street from the office of Metro Nashville Public Schools has sold for $1.3 million, according to a Davidson County Register of Deeds document.
The new owner is an LLC affiliated with John Mark Street, who operates his JM Street Menswear & Tuxedo shop from the building.
The seller was a partnership with members whose ownership dates to 1973, Metro records show.
JM Street Menswear & Tuxedo was founded in 1984 and also offers locations in Hendersonville, Cool Springs and Murfreesboro, according to its website. A Green Hills location seemingly closed after the pandemic began.
The Post was unable to determine if brokers were involved in the transaction.