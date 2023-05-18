Mainstead

Mainstead MetroCenter

An image has been released related to a mixed-use building Nashville-based development company Oldacre McDonald plan for MetroCenter.

As the Post recently reported, the future five-story building will combine residential and retail space and offer an address of 407 Great Circle Road. The building, to be called Mainstead MetroCenter, will offer 365 apartments and about 9,000 square feet of restaurant and retail space.

