An image has been released related to a one-story retail building under construction in 12South and to be home to Miami-based donut shop and café concept The Salty.
The address of the site is 2311 12th Ave. S.
As the Post reported in May, New York-based Turnbridge Equities landed a permit for construction of the one-story building, which will sit on the lot next to Faherty. The firm purchased the property in May for $6.15 million.
Nashville development news website City Now Next first published the rendering.
Brentwood’s Bell & Associates is serving as general contractor, with Nashville’s Dryden Architecture + Design also participating. Palos Hills, Ill.-based LJP Architects also seemingly is participating.
A Turnbridge spokesperson recently told the Post the future building will include three other spaces to join The Salty.
Racing company set for Nashville Warehouse
Sports and entertainment company Trackhouse Entertainment Group has signed for office space at Nashville Warehouse Co. in Wedgewood-Houston.
Terms of the lease with owner Adventurous Journeys (AJ) Capital Partners are not being disclosed.
A release notes Trackhouse will occupy 4,200 square feet of office space, beginning in 2024. The company is home to about 150 employees.
After retiring from a driving career in NASCAR and sports cars, Justin Marks created Trackhouse in 2020 by partnering with racer Daniel Suárez. In January 2021, the team announced a partnership with entertainer Pitbull who has been a frequent guest at NASCAR races.
Midway through the 2021 season, Trackhouse Racing purchased the NASCAR assets of Chip Ganassi Racing and began the 2022 season as its own two-car team with Suárez and Ross Chastain as drivers.
Trackhouse Entertainment Group executive operates remotely in Nashville, while the race shop is located in Concord, N.C.
“Since Nashville Warehouse Co. opened in 2021, we have been carefully curating a dynamic tenant mix that speaks to Wedgewood-Houston’s longstanding creative culture,” Taylor Camp, AJ Capital vice president of office leasing, said in the release. “Trackhouse Entertainment Group is a smart, innovative company that is disrupting the sports and entertainment industry — an obvious culture fit for the community we are building upon in Wedgewood-Houston.”
Sitting adjacent to L&N Railroad tracks and opened in August 2021, the Nashville Warehouse Co. office building offers 148,000 square feet and an address of 1131 Fourth Ave. S.
Once complete, the mixed-use project also will include more than 30 retail storefronts, 35,000 square feet of restaurants and bars and 400-unit apartment building Memoir Nashville (slated to open in January 2024).
Modernist office building offered for sale
One of Nashville’s more distinctive modernist commercial buildings has been listed for sale for an undisclosed asking price.
Located at 1161 Murfreesboro Pike and opened in 1974, the five-story building is called Eleven61 and is skinned in stone and gold reflecting glass.
The building offers about 84,586 square feet and is almost 60 percent leased, according to marketing materials.
The owner is an LLC (details about which the Post was unable to determine) that paid about $2.67 million for the 3.91-acre South Nashville property in 1999, Metro records show.
The owner has enlisted Patrick Inglis, a senior vice president with the local office of Colliers, to handle the marketing of Eleven61.