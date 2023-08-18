A Minnesota-based real estate firm is seeking to redevelop a SoBro site with a 13-story hotel building to offer micro rooms.
Nashville Business Journal reports Mortenson Co. eyes a 256-room Motto by Hilton, citing Jan Freitag, national director for hospitality market analytics at CoStar.
The Metro Development and Housing Agency Design Review Committee on Tuesday approved a modified plan related to the hotel building, as the Post reported earlier this week.
Motto hotels are billed as boutique products targeted young, budget-conscious travelers. The rooms are about half the size of an average Hilton hotel room, at about 165 square feet.
In early May, the Post reported the building is slated to rise on the site of a small structure last home to pizzeria and comedy venue Geno’s East. Previously having accommodated Italian restaurant Sole Mio, the one-story structure offers an address of 311 Third Ave. S. and is sandwiched by the buildings offering Drury Plaza and Hyatt Place hotels.
Mortenson, which has a Nashville office, billed about $120.58 million last year, according to Nashville Business Journal research. The company partnered with Pinnacle Construction to build Geodis Park and has developed about 40 U.S. sites with hotels.
The Motto by Hilton is expected to open in late 2025, NBJ reports and citing Freitag.
Mortenson will need to acquire the property from an LLC affiliated with late restaurateur Giancarlo Agnoletti, who died at age 67 in 2019. Agnoletti, who oversaw Sole Mio, acquired the 0.23-acre property in August 2013 for $220,000. As the Post reported in April 2022, the property was offered for sale for $15 million.
Nashville architectural firm ESa is handling design, with the modifications related to building stepback, sidewalks, glazing and floor heights in relation to the adjacent Hyatt Place hotel building.
Antioch industrial property sells for $1.79M
An industrial building located in Antioch and near the former Hickory Hollow Mall has sold for $1.79 million.
Located at 5144 Hickory Hollow Parkway and sitting on 3.58 acres, the 9,450-square-foot warehouse accommodates water damage restoration services company BMS CAT.
The new owner, according to a release, is Hickory Hollow Investments LLC, details about which the Post was unable to determine.
The seller was Everest Investments GP, which paid $145,000 for the property in 2007, Metro records show. The partnership had the site developed with the building, which opened in 2008.
The seller was represented by Southeast Venture brokers Jimmy Pickel (principal) and Nathan Erwin. Cushman & Wakefield broker Charlie Gibson (vice chairman) represented the buyer.
This sale is the third and final of three industrial buildings located on contiguous Hickory Hollow Parkway sites and constructed by (and previously owned by) Everest and sold by Southeast Venture.
"All three buildings went under contract before hitting the market, which is indicative of the high demand for industrial product in Davidson County," Pickel said in the release.