A finish-out permit has been issued related to the ongoing construction of the first of two future residential towers at Gulch Union — the three-building development in the downtown district from which its name derives.
The permit is valued at about $7.74 million, with work on the building now underway on the 17th floor.
Austin-based development company Endeavor Real Estate Group is undertaking construction of the 28-floor tower at 125 12th Ave. S. Hotbox Fitness previously operated from a since-razed building on the site.
Boston-based Long Wharf Capital is participating in the project with Endeavor. HKS is the architect, with Turner Construction the general contractor.
The overall Gulch Union site is bordered by 12th and 13th avenues on the east and west, respectively, and McGavock and Demonbreun streets on the north and south. It is being billed as a “gateway” site, centrally located between Midtown, SoBro, The Gulch and the North Gulch.
Gulch Union, when completed, will feature the two 28-story residential buildings, which will join an existing 20-story office building.
The residential building under construction will offer 306 apartments and 8,000 square feet of retail space. Previously, Endeavor projected it would deliver the first units in April 2024, with final completion in June of that year.
Project eyed for Midtown bank site on Broadway advances
Movement is underway related to a mixed-use tower proposed for construction at the Midtown site long home to a U.S. Bank branch.
The Post reported in April that the status of project — to unfold at 1711 Broadway — remained at the time unclear one year after its details were submitted to Metro.
Now U.S. Bank has filed a specific plan rezoning application related to the planned development, signaling the project is advancing.
As the Post reported in March 2022, Chicago-based LG Development Group will reinvent the site with a high-rise to stand 20 floors and include 396 apartments and 5,900 square feet of retail, with structured parking positioned primarily above grade.
An alternative address for the property is 1740 Division St. Mixed-use tower SkyHouse Nashville sits adjacent to the site.
LG Development Group has yet to acquire the 1.28-acre site from an entity, affiliated with U.S. Bank, that paid $350,000 for the property in 2003, Metro records show.
An LG spokesperson emailed the Post in April that the company had no updates.
The Metro Planning Commission in May 2022 unanimously approved a request to rezone the property to specific plan so as to allow for the development.
Images included in a document submitted to Metro this time last year show a U.S. Bank branch facing Broadway. The site is distinctive in that it can be easily accessed via both Broadway and Division Street. The U.S. Bank at the site remains open.
At about 245 feet, the future tower would be one of Midtown’s 20 tallest if standing today. The building has been designed to offer 278 (it had been 272) one-bedroom units, 82 (previously 119) two-bedroom residences and 36 (it had been five) three-bedroom units, the most recently submitted document notes.
LG has enlisted the Chicago office of Philadelphia-based Norr Design Inc. for architectural work and the local office of Raleigh-based Kimley-Horn & Associates for land planning and engineering work. Nashville’s Jesse Walker Engineering (surveying) and Franklin’s ECS Southeast (geotechnical engineering) are also participating.
Previously, LG Development sought to redevelop a Gulch site, with an address of 909 Division St., with a 16-story building to offer office, residential and parking components. LG sold that site for $36 million in December 2021 after having paid $25 million for it in December 2019.
