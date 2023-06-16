A finish-out permit has been issued related to the ongoing construction of the first of two future residential towers at Gulch Union — the three-building development in the downtown district from which its name derives.

The permit is valued at about $7.74 million, with work on the building now underway on the 17th floor.

LG.png

1711 Broadway

Tags

My position with the Post has evolved since 2000, when I began work with The City Paper. In 2008, SouthComm Inc. bought the Post and The City Paper, after which I worked with both publications. The City Paper ceased operations in 2013, two years after I was named Post managing editor. In 2018, FW Publishing acquired the Post.