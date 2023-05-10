Work is underway to create the space to house New York-based Blind Barber in the Antiques Buildings at Paseo South Gulch, with an early fall opening eyed.
A permit, valued at $600,000, has been issued.
As the Post reported in October 2022, the high-end barbershop bills itself as combining both classic and modern services and décor, while also operating in Chicago, Philadelphia and Los Angeles. Philadelphia Phillies baseball star Bryce Harper is a co-owner in the business. Matt Breen and Josh Boyd co-founded the concept in 2010 in Manhattan’s East Village.
The back portion of the future Blind Barber, like those of its sister operations, will offer a cocktail lounge. Specifically, the barbershop and cocktail lounge are taking 3,300 square feet of space in the Antiques Building.
Terms of the lease with Paseo South Gulch developer and owner SomeraRoad are not being disclosed.
"We could not be more excited to be bringing Blind Barber to SomeraRoad's Paseo project in Nashville," Breen emailed the Post. "We have long wanted to be a part of the Nashville market, and view it as critical to our expansion goals. To find a willing and able partner like SomeraRoad to help bring our vision to life was critical in this process. We are targeting an early fall opening and look forward to bringing our brand of hospitality to Nashville."
The Antiques Building is fully leased, as Blind Barber will join GoodVets and Two Hands, a New York City-based all-day café founded and run by native Australians. In addition, work has yet to start on the future space of local Mexican restaurant Maiz de la Vida (which will be opening its first brick-and-mortar location at Paseo).
The Antiques Building also includes 26,000 square feet that eventually will accommodate Carter Vintage Guitars.
Under construction adjacent to the Antiques Building is the 16-story Prima, to offer 278 residential units, 18,000 square feet of Class A office space and 8,000 square feet of retail. That building is topped and almost fully skinned (primarily with glass).
In addition, Paseo South Gulch will offer a second tower to rise 30 stories and with 396 units and ground-floor retail. The complex also will feature, on the segment of the overall site last home to restaurant Flyte, a 30-story tower with hotel and condo spaces and a 28-floor office and retail structure.
The towers will join the reinvented The Bill Voorhees Company Building, which offers about 36,000 square feet of office space and is prepping to offer a Barista Parlor and The Catbird Seat/Patterson House.
Substation infrastructure removed on site eyed for tower
The infrastructure for the former Nashville Electric Service substation property located next to the Downtown YMCA and on which an apartment tower seemingly remains planned has been removed.
The removal of the NES equipment — undertaken within the past approximately 10 days, the Post observed — comes after Dallas-based StreetLights Residential paid $17 million for the 0.71-acre property in January. The seller was NES.
The property offers an address of 210 10th Ave. N. (View the property here as seen in mid-2019 via Google Maps.)
StreetLights, an official with which declined comment, has planned the project since mid-2020.
The property sits next to the Y site on which Nashville-based development company Giarratana is underway with on-site work related to a 750-foot residential tower.
In September 2020, Nashville Business Journal reported the proposed plan involves a building with 360 apartments to rise on the site, which sits near Nashville Yards and the buildings that house Amazon's operations hub. The property is zoned to allow a 30-story high-rise.
Of note, StreetLights has a design division and is the architect for the two residential towers currently under construction at Nashville Yards.
