The owner of downtown’s historic Starr Piano Building said he has made “major progress” on upgrading the space during the one-plus year since he started the work.
Nashville developer Anderson Jarman paid $5 million for the four-story building, which is located at 240 Rep. John L. Lewis Way (Fifth Avenue North) in October 2021.
Jarman said the building will offer four units, each with four bedrooms and four restrooms. Each will feature about 2,700 square feet to be rented short-term via Airbnb. He hopes to have the project completed in 2024.
In 2022, Jarman told the Post he was eyeing a major renovation of the 12,600-square-foot building, with the future finished product to potentially offer retail, office, residential and/or hotel space. He began the rehabbing in March 2022, deciding to focus on the STR model in August of that year (read here).
The owner of Jarman Development, Jarman is using the Nashville office of STG Architects to handle the reinvention of what originally was constructed to accommodate a piano company. Wellspring is the general contractor, while the local office of Chicago-based Benesch is the engineer.
Jarman also considered selling the building, most recently asking $12 million. He told the Post this week, however, he remains focused on the renovation work and keeping the property as STR for the foreseeable future.
Believed to have opened in 1889 and featuring a Queen Anne design, the Starr Piano Building ranks among Nashville’s oldest structures. The architect is unknown.
According to the National Park Service, the original occupant of the building was the Jesse French Piano & Organ Company. The building’s façade offers an oversized decorative parapet that includes a central sunburst motif and a cornice that is embellished with dentils. The remains of the words “Starr Piano Starr” are evident.
Additional property acquired for planned Dickerson project
Additional property related to a mixed-use development planned for the northern segment of Dickerson Pike has sold for $750,000.
Brentwood development company Holladay Ventures, the buyer, is eyeing the project on a roughly 35-acre site with a main address of 3539 Dickerson Pike. Holladay Ventures, via an LLC, acquired the main property in mid-2022 for $2.35 million, Metro records show.
According to a Davidson County Register of Deeds document, the seller was Miten Patel, who paid $180,000 for the property in late 2016, Metro records show. Patel is one of the owners of Nolensville’s Mill Creek Brewing Company (read here).
Holladay Ventures has landed a $870,000 loan from Jasper, Ind.-based German American Bank, a separate document notes.
The transaction follows Holladay Ventures’ having early this year bought two parcels at the site for $1.41 million, according to a Davidson County Register of Deeds document. That property, which offers no street access, has an address of 0 Due West North and sits adjacent to, and to the east of, 3539 Dickerson Pike.
Holladay Ventures secured a $1.5 million loan, also from German American Bank, in that deal.
Evan Holladay, Holladay Ventures founder and CEO, has declined to comment on the future project, simply noting it is expected to offer a mix of uses. Previously, a submitted document referenced residential only (read more here).
The property sits within Metro Councilmember Nancy VanReece’s District 8.
Relatedly, Holladay Ventures remains fully underway in Goodlettsville with Stone Bridge Lofts, which will offer 311 residential and 11,200 square feet of commercial and retail space, with an address of 619 North Main St.
In addition, Holladay Ventures and Evergreen Real Estate continue work on the mixed-use Shelby House and Samaritan Recovery Community in East Nashville at Fifth Street and Shelby Avenue.