A small Midtown commercial building located one block north of Church Street has sold, with the buyer a local dentist who operates three locations in the area.

Midtown.png

According to a Davidson County Register of Deeds document, Dr. Robert Pulliam paid $1.35 million for the property, which offers an address of 211 McMillin St. and sits near the recently opened Margaux Midtown apartment complex.

Screen Shot 2023-07-11 at 2.22.10 PM.png

255 French Landing Drive