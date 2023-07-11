A small Midtown commercial building located one block north of Church Street has sold, with the buyer a local dentist who operates three locations in the area.
According to a Davidson County Register of Deeds document, Dr. Robert Pulliam paid $1.35 million for the property, which offers an address of 211 McMillin St. and sits near the recently opened Margaux Midtown apartment complex.
The seller was Ronald Wood, who paid $275,000 for the 0.11-acre property in 2009, Metro records show.
Wood also owned Medical Data Services, which provides medical billing services to ambulatory health care delivery organizations. Wood merged his company with Scottsdale, Ariz.-based Nobility RCM in 2022 and, in April of that year, ceased operations in the Midtown building, according to a source who asked to go unnamed.
Pulliam operates Periodontal and Implant Associates of Middle Tennessee offices in Green Hills, Brentwood and Hendersonville. He could not be reached for comment regarding his plans for the property, and it is unclear if he will relocate one of his three locations to the building, open what would be a fourth location or has simply made a real estate investment.
According to a separate Davidson County Register of Deeds document, Pulliam has landed a loan, valued at $1.08 million, from First National Bank of Pulaski.
MetroCenter building listed for $6.5M
A MetroCenter building home to one of Nashville’s longest-operational video production companies has been offered for sale for $6.5 million.
Located at 255 French Landing Drive and sitting on one acre, the two-story modernist building offers 18,000 square feet and houses Stage Post. The structure opened in 1989.
Lynn Bennett founded Stage Post in 1978, with the multi-media production company home to eight employees. Bennett created Southern Productions Inc. in 1987 to acquire the then-raw land on which the building now sits for $250,000, Metro records show.
The offering is the equivalent of about $361 per square foot based on the building’s size. Were the building to fetch that per-foot price, the transaction would rank among the more notable for MetroCenter of late, sources said.
Bennett, a co-founder of the film school component of the former Watkins College, said he plans to reinvent Stage Post with a focus on producing short digital videos. He said he is open to either keeping the business in the MetroCenter building or relocating.
Over the years, Stage Post clients have included Kia, Dollar General, TennCare, John Deere and Texas Instruments, among others.