The effort to reinvent an East Nashville property with a hotel apparently has taken a step forward with the issuing of a demolition permit.
Indianapolis-based Sun Development & Management Corp. plans to redevelop the 0.80-acre site, located at 408 Woodland St., with an 11-story hotel building.
As the Post reported in 2022, the company (via an LLC) paid $5 million for the property. Choice Water Heaters and Allinder Plumbing previously operated from the nondescript brick and blue metal building that will be razed. The permit notes Nashville’s Demo Plus will handle the job.
Sun (stylized as "SUN") envisions the hotel building to offer 260 rooms, some ground-level retail space and 117 parking spaces within a structured garage. The property is located next to Eastside Heights Apartments and across Woodland Street from Saint Ann’s Episcopal Church.
If the project materializes, the hotel building would likely be the tallest structure located in the east side's general Five Points area.
The Metro Development and Housing Agency Design Review Committee seemingly will need to approve the concept plan, as the property sits within the agency’s East Bank Redevelopment District.
In February, the Metro Planning Department approved a rezoning request related to the project.
Sun officials could not be reached for comment.
The property sits within Metro Councilmember Brett Withers’ District 6.
Relatedly, Sun is developing a Rutledge Hill site with boutique hotel Printing House (read here). Construction continues, with the structure having recently been topped.
VUMC tower project progresses
Vanderbilt University Medical Center officials have received a foundation permit related to the 16-story inpatient tower planned for 21st Avenue South.
The permit is valued at about $3.27 million and follows VUMC having recently applied for a shell permit. Brentwood general contractor Robins & Morton Group is listed on the permit.
As the Post reported in July 2022, the project is unfolding on the site of a parking structure and the 11-story Oxford House building, between 21st Avenue South and Medical Center Drive. The address of that building, though unclear with Metro records, seemingly is 1313 21st Ave. S.
According to VUMC officials, the project — to be called the LINK Building — could carry a cost of about $500 million. Construction of the LINK Building can begin before the Oxford House building is fully razed.
The LINK Building will offer 222,825 square feet of medical office space, 180 patient rooms and a 575-square-foot coffee shop.
VUMC already is underway with adding three floors (600 parking spaces) to its existing central garage, positioned to the south of Oxford House, as part of the project. That garage space and the future office building seemingly will offer a collective approximately 500,000 square feet.
New York-based Blair, Mui + Dowd, which has undertaken design work for VUMC in the past, is the architect. Nashville-based Smith Seckman Reid is handling engineering and land planning.
