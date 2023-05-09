The effort to reinvent an East Nashville property with a hotel apparently has taken a step forward with the issuing of a demolition permit.

Indianapolis-based Sun Development & Management Corp. plans to redevelop the 0.80-acre site, located at 408 Woodland St., with an 11-story hotel building.

Sun art.png

408 Woodland St. hotel building
Link.png

LINK Building

