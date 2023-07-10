A Berry Hill commercial building located near Geodis Park has been offered for sale for an undisclosed asking price.
Located at 2600 Grissom Drive, the building sits on 0.77 acres and was once home to promotional products marketing firm McEwen Cherry Inc. It is unclear if the company is still operational.
The late Robert T. Cherry acquired the property in 1973 for $24,710, Metro records notes. His son Bob Cherry now owns the property and had operated the business from the two-story building, which opened in 1974.
McEwen Cherry was founded by James McEwen Cherry (Robert’s father) in 1928, initially serving only automotive and industrial companies with marketing, promotional, incentive and premiums programs.
Bob Cherry has enlisted Stream Realty’s Stephen Graw (vice president of investment sales) and Matt Garvey (associate) to handle the marketing and sale of the property.
With an alternative address of 563 Rosedale Ave., the property sits near a 3.25-acre property on which Phoenix-based Alliance Residential Company plans mixed-use building (residential and retail) Broadstone Berry Hill. Alliance paid $16.1 million for the property, long home to food product company Mrs. Grissom’s Salads Inc., which is located at 2500 Bransford Ave.
Fitness club building listed for $6.7M
A Donelson-area building that previously housed a megachurch and that will be home to a Texas-based fitness club chain has been offered for sale for $6.7 million.
Opened in 2004 and undergoing a renovation related to a future TruFit Athletics Club, the building offers an address of 3051 Lebanon Pike and sits on 2.4 acres.
An LLC affiliated with Brentwood commercial real estate company SmartSpace owns the East Davidson County property, having paid $280,000 for the then-raw land in 2003 and later developing it with the 36,665-square-foot building, Metro records show.
Floyd Shechter, who serves as president of SmartSpace, said the building previously housed a Gold's Gym for 10 years and, after that, Two Rivers Baptist Church for seven years.
Shechter has enlisted CBRE agents Paul Gaither, Morgan Hillenmeyer and Roscoe High to handle the marketing and sale of the property.
TruFit Athletic Clubs also has locations in Antioch and Madison. The Texas-based chain’s website notes it will have a fourth location in the area, but the Post was unable to determine that site.
Two Rivers Baptist Church, which The Tennessean reported reached almost 2,000 members in 2014, is now known as The Fellowship at Mt. Juliet. A church official said the Wilson County congregation welcomes about 400 attendees most services.