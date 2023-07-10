A Berry Hill commercial building located near Geodis Park has been offered for sale for an undisclosed asking price.

Located at 2600 Grissom Drive, the building sits on 0.77 acres and was once home to promotional products marketing firm McEwen Cherry Inc. It is unclear if the company is still operational.

2600 Grissom Drive
3051 Lebanon Pike