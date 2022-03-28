Birmingham-based law firm Maynard Cooper & Gale has added real estate attorney Angela Playle in its Nashville office.
Playle comes to the firm from Waller Lansden Dortch and Davis, where she was counsel. Previously, she spent 16 years at health care real estate investment trust HCP, most recently as senior vice president and deputy general counsel. Playle also previously worked at Medcap Properties and law firm Harwell Howard Hyne Gabbert & Manner.
At Maynard, Playle will work on acquisitions, sales, development projects, leases and other projects, particularly in the health care sector.
“Maynard consistently attracts new talent to bring additional depth and expertise to our growing firm and expanding client base,” Chief Talent Officer Stephanie Mays said in a release.
Maynard also announced the addition of attorneys in its Birmingham, Huntsville and Los Angeles offices.
