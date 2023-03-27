Markerr, a data analytics company whose clients own and operate residential real estate properties in Nashville and around the country, recently released 2023 projections for the multifamily market.
The company predicts that Nashville will lead the nation in supply as a percentage of inventory in terms of expected 2023 completions. That figure in Nashville is expected to be 9.5 percent in 2023, compared to 6.9 percent in 2022. Other markets near the top of the projections are Boise, Provo, Colorado Springs and Raleigh.
According to the analysis, Nashville is projected to have 16,000 new units completed by the fourth quarter of 2023, with spikes in completions in the middle of the year.
The Post spoke with Galen Faurot-Pigeon about the report.
Why is Nashville’s multifamily market expected to lead in terms of deliveries in 2023?
Supply growth is usually in response to 1) demand that can tracked with population growth and 2) lack of supply constraints. Markerr Population Data shows that Nashville gained 20,000 in population during 2022 (10th highest in the U.S. on a percentage basis), and Nashville is allowing continued development to keep up with the influx in residents.
How does the market in Nashville compare to that of peer cities (Charlotte, Austin, Atlanta, etc.)?
Nashville is expected to see the highest supply as a percent of inventory in 2023 at 9.5 percent, followed by Raleigh at 7.0 percent, Austin at 6.2 percent, Charlotte at 6.0 percent, Dallas at 3.3 percent and Atlanta at 2.2 percent.
After several quarters of steady increases, it appears that deliveries are reaching a plateau in 2Q23, 3Q23 and 4Q23. Do you know why that is?
Note that this supply data is based on trailing 12 months completions so the 4Q23 encompasses all of the 2023 deliveries. No particular reason for the timing for this other than this is when the deliveries are estimated to be completed.
Should renters expect to pay more or less based on this data?
An increase in supply of this magnitude should lead to lower rent growth, even when accounting for the increase in demand from the recent population growth. Markerr produces a rent growth forecast, and the estimate for Nashville in 2023 is that rent growth will increase by 2.15 percent in 2023, which is lower than the historical average.