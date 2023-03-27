Markerr

Map showing concentration of units coming online through the end of 2023

Markerr, a data analytics company whose clients own and operate residential real estate properties in Nashville and around the country, recently released 2023 projections for the multifamily market.

The company predicts that Nashville will lead the nation in supply as a percentage of inventory in terms of expected 2023 completions. That figure in Nashville is expected to be 9.5 percent in 2023, compared to 6.9 percent in 2022. Other markets near the top of the projections are Boise, Provo, Colorado Springs and Raleigh.

