For Hardaway Construction President David Frazier, affordable housing and displacement are driving factors.
“Displacement of existing residents, we've seen a lot,” Frazier said. “We try to work with people that are responsible and they're going to take care of the people they're displacing.”
Frazier spoke with the Post about Hardaway’s work in the Nashville housing market and his predictions for the next few years.
What efforts have been made to accommodate the city's need for housing?
In the last year, we delivered around 800 units. We have almost 3,000 under construction right now and have over 4,000 in pre-construction. We have a partnership with Metropolitan Development and Housing Agency to provide affordable options for people and the Envision Cayce program. We're on our third project with them. That's increasing the density in the neighborhood trying to provide more affordable options.
We’ve partnered with a company out of Minnesota called Dominium to build affordable housing on Dickerson Road called the Preserve at Highland Ridge. There are programs that MDHA is pursuing that provide affordable options. We're also building a great product and a lot of the market rate products have affordable components to them. As a Nashville native, it's pretty important for me to make sure that we're building responsibly in the city, that we're building not only the products that are sustainable and then add value to the natural landscape, but also can help ease some of the social burdens that are caused by higher price increases.
What projects is Hardway Construction currently working on?
We have locally 15 projects that we're working on. We're doing a lot of work in the Wedgewood-Houston neighborhood right now. We have an MDHA project that just got underway. At some point in time, they'll give it a cuter name, but that's what it is referred to for us and for our contract. We're doing some work in what they're calling the North Gulch-Marathon Village area. We've got two projects underway there.
In what ways has the housing market changed since the beginning of the pandemic and to now?
It's gotten worse for the majority of people. Over the last few years, the prices have really increased and that's kind of been a nationwide trend. In Nashville, there’s an affordability standpoint that leaves a lot of people out of the picture to be able to afford houses. Rents have increased across the board. It's a problem that's got to be to be tackled. I was reading an article this morning in Moody's Analytics and over the next couple of years prices are going to decrease in Nashville a little bit they're predicting. Probably in the next two years, we'll see a 3 or 4 percent decrease in housing prices. I don't know if that's enough to have a correction to stabilize the problems that we're having, but at least there's going to be a little bit of a relief.
What specific areas in Nashville are experiencing a high demand for housing?
The neighborhoods that we're seeing being developed are a lot of the older industrial areas of town. Wedgewood-Houston has a lot of activities. ... There are other companies that have two or three more projects going on. That's a really high-demand area because it's close to downtown. It's got good connectivity and pretty good amenities. The urban areas are starting to see a high demand just because of location.
Do you believe Nashville will experience a housing recession? Why or why not?
There will be a 3 or 4 percent correction over the next couple of years. Other parts of the country may see a bigger correction. The Gulf Coast for example, predicts a 7-10 percent correction. That's a lot bigger. There are also areas in the nation that are going to see continuing increases. Nashville will see a little bit of correction but with the amount of people that are moving into the city, that's going to be pretty short-lived.
What factors limit the construction of new housing in Nashville?
Right now, the cost of construction in land availability is going to be the biggest issue. Land prices have skyrocketed. That's going to be the one factor, but the other big factor is how [much] it costs to build things these days with the inflation and supply chain issues that we've encountered.
