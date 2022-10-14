1929

1929 Broadway

The Midtown building space last home to restaurant and bar Flatiron is now for lease — for the second time within no more than a three-year span.  

Located at 1929 Broadway and opened in its original state in 1940, the building’s space saw Flatiron close a few months ago after opening in May 2021 (read here) and after not much more than 12 months of operation. The structure underwent an update in 2014 and thereafter accommodated steakhouse Union Common until it closed in early 2020.

