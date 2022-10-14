The Midtown building space last home to restaurant and bar Flatiron is now for lease — for the second time within no more than a three-year span.
Located at 1929 Broadway and opened in its original state in 1940, the building’s space saw Flatiron close a few months ago after opening in May 2021 (read here) and after not much more than 12 months of operation. The structure underwent an update in 2014 and thereafter accommodated steakhouse Union Common until it closed in early 2020.
Marketing material notes the space is being offered to accommodate another restaurant/bar.
Nashville-based H.G. Hill Realty Company has owned the 4,690-square foot building since 1941. Adjacent to the property is the structure home to Two Boots Pizza, which previously housed The Great Escape and offers an address of 1925 Broadway.
Many local urban place-making professionals and hobbyists rank the two buildings among Nashville’s more distinctive small-scale structures due to their shapes, location at a street split (with 21st Avenue also near the split), and pedestrian access points. Also, the exterior of the for-lease building offers a prominent wrap-around mural from Eastside Murals (see here).
Hill Realty has engaged Greg Coleman and Treanor Granbery, brokers with locally based Southeast Venture, to handle the marketing and leasing of the building. The marketing material notes the lease terms are negotiable.