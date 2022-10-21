Progress continues to be made toward the start of a development eyed for the Rutledge Hill site fronting Hermitage Avenue and home over the years to Sole Mio and Copper Kettle.
An LLC affiliated with both Nashville-based Bodnar Investment Group — which paid $2.1 million for the property at 94 Peabody St. in April 2014 — has now added an investor. According to a Davidson County Register of Deeds document and via a $1 million transaction, Arkansas-based Dale Briggs now has a 22.7 percent ownership stake in the 0.3-acre triangular site. The parcel offers no building.
Briggs and Bodnar Investment Group also are co-owners, with two other entities, of a retail property located in Little Rock (read here).
Matt Bodnar, a partner at Bodnar Investment Group and that company's sister businesses (which include restaurant and restaurant property owner Fresh Capital), said the original plan for the building to be constructed on the site is expected to remain.
As the Post reported in May 2020, the Metro Development and Housing Agency Design Review Committee approved the concept plan for called RMH House. At the time, the six-story building was designed to have offered four retail spaces (on two different levels) and seemingly, residential and/or hotel/short-term rental spaces.
The owners — who had planned a Jim N Nicks Bar-B-Q for the since-razed building that last sat on the site — have enlisted Ragan-Smith Associates (land-planning and engineering) and Centric Architecture, both of which are locally based, to assist.
“It’s [basically] the same idea,” Bodnar said of the updated plan. “The branding is likely going to be updated a bit but it will be that [original] business model.”
Bodnar declined to note a start date.
The structure will address Peabody, Hermitage Avenue and a small spur of First Avenue, with the three creating the triangular lot.
