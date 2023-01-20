The effort to redevelop a Rutledge Hill site once home over the years to Sole Mio and Copper Kettle has taken an additional step forward.

According to a Davidson County Register of Deeds document, Alabama-registered Warren G. Farms LLC now owns a 16.7-percent interest in the property, which offers no building and is located at 94 Peabody St. The Post was unable to determine details about the LLC, which paid about $1.24 million for its ownership stake.

