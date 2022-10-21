Progress continues to be made toward the start of a development eyed for the Rutledge Hill site fronting Hermitage Avenue and home over the years to Sole Mio and Copper Kettle.

An LLC affiliated with both Nashville-based Bodnar Investment Group — which paid $2.1 million for the property at 94 Peabody St. in April 2014 — has now added an investor. According to a Davidson County Register of Deeds document and via a $1 million transaction, Arkansas-based Dale Briggs now has a 22.7 percent ownership stake in the 0.3-acre triangular site. The parcel offers no building.

RMH House

