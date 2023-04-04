New York-based real estate investment and development giant Tishman Speyer has finalized what seemingly is the final transaction related to a SoBro property on which it plans a major project.
According to a Davidson County Register of Deeds document, the Tishman Speyer entity that paid a collective $29.3 million in two previous deals has now paid $10,176,000 for the two-building Rutledge Terrace Condominiums complex (see here) at 430-464 Presidential Ronald Reagan Way (Second Avenue South).
The purchase follows Tishman Speyer — via KVB NV Hotel LLC and 133 KVB Resi Property LP, respectively — having paid $27 million for a 1.21-acre property at 133 Korean Veterans Blvd. in early February and $2.3 million for an adjacent property (with no address, per Metro records; see here) in mid-March.
Andrew Lohrfink, who serves as Tishman Speyer's managing director overseeing acquisitions and developments in Nashville and Atlanta, has declined to comment during the transactions.
The real estate purchases come after Tishman Speyer seemingly added two hotel development companies as partners in the project. That move, which immediately followed the $27 million transaction, involved Tishman Speyer’s selling for $29 million a portion of the property.
The ownership group in the $29 million sale included Newport Beach, Calif.-based hotel development company T2 Hospitality. In addition, Chattanooga-based hotel development company Vision Hospitality Group ostensibly will be involved in the effort to redevelop the overall site, which also offers two small buildings in addition to the two Rutledge Terrace Condominiums structures.
Tishman Speyer has not yet disclosed its plans for the property — in an area where SoBro and Rutledge Hill overlap. However, one of the documents related to the $29 million deal references two buildings for the site.
According to its website, Tishman Speyer has about $60 billion in real estate assets under management, including Yankees Stadium and Rockefeller Center in New York. It operates multiple regional offices in 30 markets worldwide and is home to more than 3,000 employees. The company is perhaps best known for its development of urban sites with office towers.
Brian Taylor with Progent Commercial assembled the 18 Rutledge Terrace condos for sale to Tishman Spire.
