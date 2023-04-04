New York-based real estate investment and development giant Tishman Speyer has finalized what seemingly is the final transaction related to a SoBro property on which it plans a major project.

According to a Davidson County Register of Deeds document, the Tishman Speyer entity that paid a collective $29.3 million in two previous deals has now paid $10,176,000 for the two-building Rutledge Terrace Condominiums complex (see here) at 430-464 Presidential Ronald Reagan Way (Second Avenue South).

RTC

Rutledge Terrace Condominiums

