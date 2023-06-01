A 2024 opening is eyed for The Chloe, a boutique hotel to operate from two existing Hillsboro Village commercial buildings and a future structure.

As the Post reported in mid-May, Nashville development company The Mainland Companies paid $4.25 million for the property, with an address of 1908 Acklen Ave.  

Tags

My position with the Post has evolved since 2000, when I began work with The City Paper. In 2008, SouthComm Inc. bought the Post and The City Paper, after which I worked with both publications. The City Paper ceased operations in 2013, two years after I was named Post managing editor. In 2018, FW Publishing acquired the Post.