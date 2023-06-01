A 2024 opening is eyed for The Chloe, a boutique hotel to operate from two existing Hillsboro Village commercial buildings and a future structure.
As the Post reported in mid-May, Nashville development company The Mainland Companies paid $4.25 million for the property, with an address of 1908 Acklen Ave.
A release notes New Orleans-based LeBlanc + Smith (stylized as “LeBLANC+SMITH”) will team with Mainland to operate The Chloe. The future hotel will be the brand’s second, joining the original The Chloe in the Crescent City.
The Chloe will offer 19 guestrooms, a restaurant, an outdoor bar, outdoor gardens and a pool. The release notes rooms will average about 400 square feet and start at $375 per night, ranging up to a 817-square-foot suite for $950 per night.
A third building — to house 10 rooms, the restaurant’s kitchen and an outdoor bar — will be constructed.
A cost to undertake the project was not disclosed in the release.
Mainland will go before the Metro Planning Commission on June 22 to request final site plan approval related to the urban design overlay in place for Hillsboro Village (read more here).
Hillsboro Village offers one conventional hotel, the Moxy Nashville Vanderbilt at 1911 Belcourt Ave.
“Mainland is excited to work with LeBlanc + Smith on this adaptive reuse project,” James Lennon, COO of The Mainland Companies, said in the release. “We enjoy finding creative ways to reposition historic properties and believe The Chloe will contribute to the vibrancy of Hillsboro Village and Nashville.”
Nashville-based Remick Architecture will oversee the primary design, while Sara Ruffin and Paul Costello, who led the design of The Chloe New Orleans, will create the restaurant, bars, lobby and guest rooms.
Landscape architect Gavin Duke of Nashville’s Duke Design is creating the outdoor gardens, pool and private event space. Barge Civil Associates, also a local company, is handling engineering and land planning duties.
Robert LeBlanc of LeBlanc + Smith said ownership is looking to hire a Nashville chef, beverage director and general manager for the hospitality business.
LeBlanc + Smith bills itself as owning and operating boutique restaurants, bars and hotels. Its portfolio also includes includes Sylvian, Barrel Proof, Cavan, Longway Tavern and Meauxbar, each located in New Orleans.