Phoenix-based Alliance Residential Co. has paid $10.4 million for One City land on which is planning a seven-story residential building.
To be called Broadstone One City and located next to apartment building The Shay (pictured), the building will have 261 residences and 331 parking spaces, according to a document submitted to Metro in September 2020. Alliance, which has an office in Nashville, has not yet announced a groundbreaking date or released a detailed color image.
Atlanta-based Dynamic Design will serve as architect, with Catalyst Design Group, of Nashville, handling engineering and land planning duties.
An entity affiliated with Dallas-based Cambridge Holdings, the master developer and owner of the bulk of One City (stylized as “oneC1TY”), was the seller of the 1.63-acre property. The site offers an address of 2 City Place. The main entrance to One City is located on the 28th/31st Avenue Connector.
The Post could not determine if brokers were involved in the transaction.
Of note, and somewhat relatedly Houston-based Guefen Development Partners is planning a 10-story apartment building adjacent to One City and Interstate 440 (read more here).
