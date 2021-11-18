Phoenix-based Alliance Residential Co. is targeting the Berry Hill property long home to food product company Mrs. Grissom’s Salads Inc. for its next development.
With a main address of 2500 Bransford Ave., the 3.25-acre property offers three industrial buildings and is owned by Kenneth Funger, Mrs. Grissom’s CEO. As the Post reported in July, the property has been offered for sale for an undisclosed asking price (read here).
Alliance has filed for a water and sewer availability review, with the Metro document referencing “Broadstone Berry Hill.”
Stephen Keller, Alliance development director, declined to note when the company plans to purchase the property or to break ground. No rendering has been released.
“Alliance Residential Company is excited to be pursuing a project in the thriving Berry Hill neighborhood,” Keller said in a statement. “We recently opened our fifth Nashville-area development and remain committed to this wonderful city and the communities in it. We look forward to sharing more details soon.”
As the Post reported previously, the eventual sales price is expected to be approximately $15 million ($100 per square foot based on acreage), according to multiple sources.
Mrs. Grissom’s began operations in 1955, with its products having been, at peak production, available at multiple grocery store chains in the Southeast. In April, Funger sold the brand and most of the manufacturing to locally based Chairman’s Foods, with a move of all production into Chairman's facility slated for next spring.
Mrs. Grissom’s Salads Realty Inc.’s ownership of the three-parcel site, in part, dates to 1959, according to Metro records. Funger now owns the collective property and has enlisted Shane Douglas and Patrick Inglis, executive vice president/partner and senior vice president, respectively, of Colliers International Nashville to handle the marketing and sales effort.
Mrs. Grissom’s was long run by Grace Grissom and husband Herbert, who first partnered with some former Knoxville friends on an existing small business. Grace Grissom then ran the business until 2005, overseeing the addition of product lines and a distribution network spanning 25 states.
Alliance continues work on the eight-story Broadstone SoBro, which will sit on a 1.48-acre property at 804 Fourth Ave. S., across the street from live music venue 3rd & Lindsley (read here). It is also undertaking a seven-story residential building for One City in Midtown (read here). The company’s 342-unit building in The Nations (read here) recently opened.
Alliance sold its Broadstone 8South apartment building in Melrose in 2018 for $76.73 million to a Los Angeles company (read here). Similarly, the company sold Broadstone Stockyards for $105 million in November 2020 to an entity affiliated with New York-based international private equity alternative investment management firm The Blackstone Group Inc. (read here). Alliance sold Broadstone Gulch for almost $81 million in December 2019 to Security Properties (read here).
Alliance's first Nashville project was undertaken at 1100 Third Ave. N. in Germantown. It sold that structure (now called IMT Germantown) in 2018 for about $73 million to a California entity, according to Metro records.
