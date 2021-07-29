The Berry Hill property long home to iconic spreads and dips making company Mrs. Grissom’s Salads Inc. has been offered for sale for an undisclosed asking price.
With a main address of 2500 Bransford Ave., the 3.25-acre property offers three industrial buildings and is owned by Kenneth Funger, Mrs. Grissom’s CEO. The structures offer a collective approximately 36,630 square feet.
Marketing materials note the site is prime for redevelopment, and the eventual sales price is expected to be approximately $15 million ($100 per square foot based on acreage), according to multiple sources.
Mrs. Grissom’s began operations in 1955, with its products having been, at peak production, available at multiple grocery store chains in the Southeast. After losing Dollar General as a client, the company cut nearly 100 workers in mid-2020 (read here) but remains operational with approximately 40 employees in production, management and sales.
In April, Funger sold the brand and most of the manufacturing to locally based Chairman’s Foods, with a move of all production into Chairman's facility next spring. Funger leased Chairman's his property for one year and the Mrs. Grissom's employees are now Chairman’s employees.
Mrs. Grissom’s Salads Realty Inc.’s ownership of the three-parcel site, in part, dates to 1959, according to Metro records. Funger now owns the collective property and has enlisted Shane Douglas and Patrick Inglis, executive vice president/partner and senior vice president, respectively, of Colliers International Nashville to handle the marketing and sales effort.
Douglas told the Post the property’s proximity to the heart of both Berry Hill and Wedgewood-Houston make it desirable. Nearby, the Nashville SC soccer stadium is under construction.
“Located minutes south of downtown ..., the property offers investors the rare opportunity to shape the future front door of Berry Hill and build off of the momentum of the new MLS stadium and mixed-use development that is set to redefine both Wedgwood-Houston and Berry Hill,” Douglas said.
Mrs. Grissom’s was long run by Grace Grissom and husband Herbert, who first partnered with some former Knoxville friends on an existing small business. Grace Grissom then ran the business until 2005, overseeing the addition of product lines and a distribution network spanning 25 states.
Unrelatedly, a nearby Berry Hill industrial building located across the street from the offices of the Metro Board of Education recently was offered for sale for $2.2 million.
With an address of 2538 Bransford Ave. and sitting on 0.6 acres, the one-story building opened in 1973 and offers 11,840 square feet (read more here).
