Belmont University has landed its latest permit related to construction of the 11-story residential building Caldwell Hall.
The permit is valued at about $15 million and follows a recently issued permit valued at $43 million. Earlier this year, Belmont officials announced the university is targeting a fall-2022 completion of the residential building (construction of which is pictured), which has a price tag of $98 million.
The 268,000-square-foot structure will house more than 600 beds and will have a main address of 1303 Caldwell Ave. It is rising on a 3.7-acre site the university owns on the south side of Caldwell — the homes previously on the street have been razed — and will take design cues from the school’s nearby Tall Hall.
Full construction is underway. Belmont has enlisted Catalyst Design Group to handle engineering and land-planning duties. R.C. Mathews is the contractor and ESa is the architect. Each is Nashville-based.
New transit stop slated for Hillsboro High site
The Metro Codes Department has issued a permit to allow for construction of a WeGo transit stop on the Hillsboro High School campus in Green Hills.
The permit is valued at $2 million, with Brentwood-based American Constructors to handle the job.
The stop will have an address of 3812C Hillsboro Pike.
Aspen Group undertakes renovations for nursing program
Education technology holding company Aspen Group has been approved by the state to offer a Bachelor of Science degree in nursing in Nashville, with the company undergoing $900,000 in renovations to a building formerly housing Strayer University.
Aspen University — the educational arm of Aspen — will offer a two- to three-year pre-licensure nursing program beginning this fall in clinical partnership with NorthCrest Medical Center, Trust Point Hospital and Nashville General Hospital. The new program will be Aspen’s fifth expansion since 2018, with plans to operate 12 BSN programs by 2025, according to a press release.
The nursing program will lease a two-story building located off Interstate 40 and near Nashville International Airport at 1809 Dabbs Ave. (and that formerly housed programs from Strayer). According to Metro documents, the company is planning nearly $900,000 in internal renovations, led by Nashville-based Thomas Constructors.
The property is owned by William Vallett Jr.’s WVF Holdings, a real estate investment firm that bought the facility in 2017 for $4.8 million.
Build-out of NYC retailer underway in 12South
The owners of New York City-based fashion accessories retail chain Stoney Clover Lane are preparing to open a shop in 12South in late July.
The retail business will operate at 2707 12th Ave. S. in the space previously, and briefly, occupied in late 2019 by Goop (Gwyneth Paltrow's fashion retail concept). The building once was home to musical instrument retailer Corner Music, with the future Stoney Clover Lane space sandwiched by clothing retailers Madewell and Marine Layer.
Sisters Kendall Glazer and Libby Glazer, both Tulane University graduates, serve as co-CEOs and co-creative directors of Stoney Clover Lane, having started the brand in 2009 and opened the first store in 2019. The shops offer customizable pouches, duffels, backpacks, luggage tags, passport cases, phone cases, notebooks and laptop cases.
A permit, valued at about $234,500, has been issued to allow for the build-out of the space. Nashville-based Dowdle Construction Group is handling the job.
VUMC MRI space lands update
Vanderbilt University Medical Center is seeing a renovation to its MRI space.
Orion Building Group is handling the job, with the permit valued at about $4.66 million. The address is 1211 Medical Center Drive.
Pie Town project progresses
Work continues to progress regarding the mixed-used project Paseo South Gulch underway in Pie Town.
A permit, valued at $600,000, has been issued related to interior work at the former industrial structure last home to the Downtown Nashville Antique Mall.
Locally based DWC Construction is overseeing the work, with the address of the old-school building 606 Eighth Ave. S.
The development’s future two towers will offer a collective 620 residential units, 18,000 square feet of office, and 14,000 square feet of retail.
The towers will join The Bill Voorhees Company Building and the ex-antique mall structure. Read more about the development here.
