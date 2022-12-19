Houston-based Transwestern Development Company has landed a permit related to its construction of a 22-story mixed-use tower in Green Hills.

The issuing of the permit, valued at $8.22 million, follows Transwestern’s having paid $14.35 million for the property in August.

Hillsboro Towne Center.png

Hillsboro Town Centre
Screen Shot 2022-12-16 at 2.48.43 PM.png

H&O
Westerly

Westerly House
Screen Shot 2022-12-16 at 3.28.42 PM.png

Local Midtown

Tags

My job with the Post has evolved since October 2000, when I began work with The City Paper. In 2008, both publications became aligned via former owner SouthComm Inc. I have served as Post managing editor since 2011.