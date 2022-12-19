Houston-based Transwestern Development Company has landed a permit related to its construction of a 22-story mixed-use tower in Green Hills.
The issuing of the permit, valued at $8.22 million, follows Transwestern’s having paid $14.35 million for the property in August.
As the Post reported in February, Hillsboro Town Centre — construction on which is underway — will include retail and apartment spaces and rise on a 1.57-acre three-parcel site with addresses of 4094, 4100 and 4102 Hillsboro Pike.
Hoar Construction is the general contractor.
The site had been home to The Bradford Building, which accommodated multiple home decor and furnishings retail businesses and is located adjacent to the retail strip accommodating Bluebird Cafe.
Hillsboro Town Centre will rise about 265 feet, thus being Green Hills' tallest building if standing today. The current tallest is Vertis, which sits at the intersection of Hillsboro Pike and Richard Jones Road and stands 230 feet.
A document previously submitted to the Metro Planning Department notes 82 studio residential units, 110 one-bedroom units, 72 two-bedroom units and 10 three-bedroom units for Hillsboro Town Centre.
The local office of Kimley-Horn will provide land-planning and engineering services, with assistance from RaganSmith, I.C. Thomasson Associated Inc. (MEP), Structural Design (structural) and MaRS (interior design). Dunwoody, Georgia-based The Preston Partnership is the architect. The Preston Partnership has undertaken the design of various Nashville building and co-designed Adelicia in Midtown.
The project will be undertaken in Metro Councilmember Russ Pulley’s District 25.
Transwestern, which owns two suburban properties in the local market, ranks among the 20 largest (in terms of offices, employees, dollar amount of holdings and revenues — or some combination thereof) privately held commercial real estate firms in the United States.
Music Row development to go vertical
Multiple permits has been issued to allow for the continued construction of a five-story residential building H&O in Music Row.
To be located at 1014 16th Ave. S., and with the site excavated, the future 46-unit condominium building required the demolition of three structures.
The eight permits offer a collective value of about $7.6 million and will allow for construction of the future’s building shell.
Harold and Owen LLC, which paid $3,977,500 for the properties in December 2019, will undertake the project. The LLC include Stephen Prince (CEO of Nolensville-based card manufacturing business National Business Products), Tyler Thayer (a local architect and owner of Paradym Studio), real estate agent Tom Sullivan, Prince’s daughter Courtney Prince and Justin Hastings (president of National Business Products).
Originally the team envisioned a four-story mixed-use building to include one level of below-grade parking, a first floor of office space, a second level of potentially shared office space and two floors of short-term residential.
Prince told the Post in mid-2021 he and the partners pivoted, with H&O to offer upscale condominiums that will be targeted to the short-term rental market and to university students and their parents.
The LLC name — and building moniker — derives from deceased brothers Harold Bradley and Owen Bradley, legendary musicians, entrepreneurs and industry officials who were well known on Music Row.
The property offers a collective 0.51 acres.
Developers of WeHo mixed-use building land key permit
A major permit has been issued related to mixed-use Westerly House, work for which is now fully underway at a Wedgewood-Houston site located about one block west of Corsair Distillery.
The future six-story building will offer 246 apartments (including some micro-units and some co-living apartments that feature three and four bedrooms/bathrooms), a structured parking garage with 273 spaces and about 3,300 square feet of retail. A mid-2024 completion is eyed.
Local real estate investors and developers Nathan Hysmith (owner of HyVentures) and Beau Fowler (owner of Wedgewood Avenue), own the roughly 1.9 acres at 700 Hamilton Ave. and are undertaking the project.
The foundation permit is valued at about $22 million.
Westerly House will feature 10 units that are four-bedrooms/four-baths and about 1,400 square feet and 13 units that are three-bedrooms/three-baths that are approximately 1,200 square feet.
Via an LLC, Fowler and Hysmith, teaming with New York-based Atlas Real Estate Partners (Arvind Chary and Alex Foster), paid $4.5 million in 2019 for the parcel on which Westerly House is unfolding, a Metro document notes. The property is located within a federally designated opportunity zone.
Nashville-based EOA and Manuel Zeitlin Architects are handling design. Hardaway Construction will serve as general contractor. Boston-based Santander Bank has provided a loan of about $53.2 million.
The sites are located adjacent to David Lusk Gallery, Zeitgeist and MZA. Adjacent is an 11.6-acre, two-parcel property owned by Vanderbilt University and a four-parcel site eyed for a 37-unit townhome development from Chicago-based Red Seal and nearing completion.
Relatedly, Wedgewood Avenue and HY Ventures are working with Atlas Real Estate Partners on Standard Assembly, a 310-unit mixed-used development located nearby at 715 Merritt Ave. That project is nearing completion.
The property sits within Metro Councilmember Colby Sledge’s District 17.
Major permit issued for Midtown mid-rise project
A major permit related to shell construction has been issued for work that continues on Local Midtown, a mid-rise apartment building for which construction is unfolding on Hayes Street.
St. Louis-based Subtext is undertaking the project, with the development company having paid $12.9 million for the property in July.
The 1.04-acre property offers an address of 1904 Hayes St.
The permit is valued at $37.46 million and follows the recent issuing of a foundation permit valued at $3.63 million.
Arkansas-based Simmons Bank has provided a construction loan of about $78 million related to the project.
Local (stylized as “LOCAL”) Midtown is slated to rise 15 floors and offer 307 (previously 286) apartment units, with nine floors of residential on top of a five-floor, 310-space parking garage. Previous documents noted the structure will offer 192 one-bedroom units, 74 two-bedroom residences, 30 three-bedroom units and a 10,000-square-foot leasing office.
Marketing materials note Subtext plans for the building to offer a private café, rooftop lounge, pool and fitness center.
Atlanta-based Dynamik Design is the architect. That company designed Alta Foundry, work on which is underway in North Nashville near Midtown. St. Louis-based Brinkmann Constructors is the general contractor.
Brinkmann and Subtext recently completed Local Boise, a seven-story multifamily building in the downtown of Idaho’s largest city. The Local Midtown project marks the initial foray in Nashville for both firms.
Subtext specializes in residential buildings targeting college students. Formerly called Collegiate Development Group, the company offers a portfolio showing mainly buildings of between four and eight floors, according to its website. Subtext has undertaken work in Arizona, Indiana, Michigan, Missouri, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, South Carolina and Tennessee (in Knoxville).
Located across Hayes Street from Mexican restaurant Las Palmas and The Hayes Street Hotel, the properties offer multiple one-story brick buildings.
Work set to start on SoBro craft beer taproom, café
Work is slated to soon begin on Sip SoBro, a craft beer taproom and a café.
The business will operate from a small masonry building located at 523-525 Fourth Ave. S. and sitting on 0.34 acres. The commercial building houses The Higgins Firm, led by attorney and co-principals Jim Higgins and Richard Piliponis.
As the Post reported in June, married couple Jordan Kemp and Kirby Kemp will own and operate the business.
The Kemps have landed a permit, valued at $102,000, to allow for the build-out of the space. Gallatin-based Rick Troutt Builders is the general contractor, with Nashville-based Daniels and Chandler Architects to handle design work.
Sip SoBro will feature about 25 beer taps, mainly with lagers and ales made by local breweries. The Kemps, who have dabbled in home beer brewing, will team with Black Press Coffee, which is based in Hendersonville, for the non-alcoholic beverages and food items.
An LLC seemingly led by Rutherford County-based real estate investor and businessman Mark Hauter owns the building, having paid almost $4.8 million for it in December 2020.