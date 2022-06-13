A construction start is being prepped for Modera McGavock, a 29-floor mixed-use tower to rise in The Gulch.
Boca Raton, Florida-based Mill Creek Residential will undertake the project and has applied for a shell permit. The company paid $18.5 million for the Gulch site in April.
As the Post previously reported, Modera McGavock will offer about 400 residential units and roughly 13,000 square feet of retail and restaurant space on a 0.79- acre site with addresses of 1212, 1214 and 1218 McGavock St.
Atlanta-based Cooper Cary will serve as the architect, with the tower to rise about 310 feet. For comparison, the L&C Tower rises almost 410 feet. Nashville-based landscape architecture firm Hawkins Partners is also participating.
Previously, seller and hotelier Rajesh Aggarwal (who created Good Health Management Partnership) had planned Hotel Broadway on the site.
Of note, Mill Creek often uses “Modera” with its projects. For example, the company has both Modera Gulch and Modera Germantown under construction locally. According to the company's website, Mill Creek has more than 100 "Modera" buildings across the country.
Start nears for Green Hills mixed-use building
A shell and core permit has been applied for related to Eden House, a 16-story mixed-use building Brentwood-based GBT Realty plans for Green Hills.
The building will rise at 2025 Richard Jones Road, a 0.87-acre site for which GBT paid $4 million in mid-2019, Metro records show. The release notes pre-sales are underway with Compass Development Marketing Group (Maranda Blanton) handling the effort.
According to a release, and as the Post reported in February, the residences will be priced from $700,000 to more than $4 million.
Gresham Smith has designed the tower, with interior design by LYNE Interiors. Ragan-Smith Associates is handling engineering and land-planning duties, while HDLA is serving as landscape architect. Each is Nashville based.
Eden House (see a previously issued image here) will rise near the 17-floor mixed-use Vertis Green Hills developed by Southern Land Company. Opened in 2018 and sitting at 4000 Hillsboro Pike, that 18-story tower features 310 residential units and ground-level restaurant and retail space.
Frank Sinatra-themed bar work ready
Work is ready start on a Frank Sinatra-focused bar in downtown near Printers Alley.
Two permits, with a collective value of $7 million, have been issued related to the effort.
The business — to be called Sinatra Bar and Lounge — will operate from the first floor of the Southern Turf building, which accommodates Skull’s Rainbow room in its basement space.
Located at 222 Fourth Ave. N. and also addressing Printers Alley, the Queen Anne-style Southern Turf Building is listed on the National Register of Historic Places as a contributing property in the Printers Alley Historic District. It opened in 1885.
Nashville-based Icon Entertainment Group — known for, among others, its downtown-based Skull's, Johnny Cash and Patsy Cline museums, and House of Cards live magic venue — is teaming with Frank Sinatra Enterprises on the business venture.
According to a release, Nashville-based Remick Architecture is handling design work, with Brentwood-based Bell Construction to serve as general contractor. Eric Pyle, Bell (stylized as “BELL”) executive vice president of building operations, will oversee the effort.
